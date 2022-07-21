3. Yale University

- New Haven, Connecticut

- Endowment, fiscal year 2021: $42.3 billion

- Per full-time student: $3.5 million

- Growth since 2020: 35.5% (from $31.2 billion)

At Yale University, members of the Endowment Justice Coalition are demanding full divestment from fossil energy. In 2021, the university announced principles for investing in fossil fuels and denoted companies not eligible for investment but the students say that is not enough. Students at Harvard and other universities earlier used a legal approach similar to the one undertaken in 2022 to pressure their schools to divest fully from fossil fuels. Harvard pulled its investments but cited a goal to reach "net-zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.