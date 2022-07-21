5. Cost of labor

- Share of business owners who say this is their top problem: 8%

Labor can account for 50% to 60% of the total business cost, per an analysis conducted by Deloitte , making it a significant aspect of a business. U.S. labor costs increased 4% since last year, the highest increase since 2001—an indicator of a tightening job market. Accounting for seasonal adjustment, 46% of owners said they had raised employee pay, and 27% said they planned to do so in the next three months, according to the NFIB study. The study also found that among owners who saw lower profits, about 11% blamed higher labor costs for the drop in revenue.