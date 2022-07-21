ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#5. Cost of labor

- Share of business owners who say this is their top problem: 8%

Labor can account for 50% to 60% of the total business cost, per an analysis conducted by Deloitte , making it a significant aspect of a business. U.S. labor costs increased 4% since last year, the highest increase since 2001—an indicator of a tightening job market. Accounting for seasonal adjustment, 46% of owners said they had raised employee pay, and 27% said they planned to do so in the next three months, according to the NFIB study. The study also found that among owners who saw lower profits, about 11% blamed higher labor costs for the drop in revenue.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

