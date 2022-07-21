5. Princeton University

- Princeton, New Jersey

- Endowment, fiscal year 2021: $37.7 billion

- Per full-time student: $4.5 million

- Growth since 2020: 41.9% (from $26.6 billion)

In an article in The Nation, Princeton students opposed to the university's fossil fuel investment gave a conservative estimate of its value at $750 million. Princeton's investment gain on its endowment since 2020 compares to an average annual return over the past 10 years of 12.7% and over the last 20 years of 11.2%. Sixty-six percent of Princeton's operating revenue each year comes from distributions from the endowment and other investment income. University officials note that today's financial situation is far from that in the 1970s . In those decades, the school was running budget deficits, financial aid failed to meet students' needs, and salaries could not keep up with inflation.