7. University of Pennsylvania

- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Endowment, fiscal year 2021: $20.5 billion

- Per full-time student: $878,050

- Growth since 2020: 38.0% (from $14.9 billion)

The University of Pennsylvania announced in 2021 that it would halt its commitments to private equity dedicated to fossil fuel production. It already does not make direct investments in companies engaged in the production of fossil fuels. For members of the Student Sustainability Association, the promise did not go far enough. They also want the university to repair damage caused by environmental racism . The university has set 2050 as the date by which to reduce the net greenhouse gas emissions from its endowment investments to zero.