- Share of business owners who say this is their top problem: 14%

High taxes not only incur financial costs, but also administrative costs as owners need to spend time and resources to make sure they're complying with tax requirements. Many businesses also hire accounting professionals to prepare their taxes.

According to the NFIB, 77% of small-business owners find federal business income taxes the most burdensome. Coming in second is payroll tax, with 69% of survey respondents citing it as burdensome, followed by state and local taxes (66%), property tax (63%), and unemployment tax (55%).