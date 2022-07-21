ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#4. Government regulation

- Share of business owners who say this is their top problem: 8%

Over the past century, government regulations for small businesses have increased in both quantity and complexity. These mandates vary across industries and states and can apply to many parts of a company's operations. Examples of operational rules include requirements for tax codes, environmental regulations, and labor laws for workplace health and safety. Sales regulations outline how companies can advertise services, sell goods, and protect customer privacy. Other legislation has set rules for insurance, accreditation, and licensing for different types of industries.

