2. Quality of labor

- Share of business owners who say this is their top problem: 23%

More than half (52%) of small-business owners said it has gotten harder since last year to find quality labor, according to a 2022 CNBC survey . But finding quality labor is only one part of the problem; keeping qualified employees has also become a point of concern for business owners. Unlike large companies, small businesses often don't have a dedicated in-house HR team to help find, onboard, and retain quality workers. Small-business owners also often don't have the same leverage to offer the same benefits and perks as large corporations.