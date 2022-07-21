1. Inflation

- Share of business owners who say this is their top problem: 32%

Since September 2021, a whopping 84% of small-business owners say that increasing inflationary pressure is one of their top challenges, according to a January 2022 survey by Goldman Sachs .

Inflation can shrink profit margins and increase the cost of raw materials or services, which leads businesses to hike up prices. To counter these rising costs, small-business owners might source locally for goods or maintain a minimum inventory. As supply chain and pandemic-era challenges persist into 2022, small-business owners are pessimistic about inflation relief .

