#1. Inflation

By Steve Pfost/Newsday RM // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

- Share of business owners who say this is their top problem: 32%

Since September 2021, a whopping 84% of small-business owners say that increasing inflationary pressure is one of their top challenges, according to a January 2022 survey by Goldman Sachs .

Inflation can shrink profit margins and increase the cost of raw materials or services, which leads businesses to hike up prices. To counter these rising costs, small-business owners might source locally for goods or maintain a minimum inventory. As supply chain and pandemic-era challenges persist into 2022, small-business owners are pessimistic about inflation relief .

This story originally appeared on Simply Business and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
