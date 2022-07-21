ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

#7. New Orleans, Louisiana

By Konoplytska // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ka5am_0gnhbbYf00

- Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 63 hours

- Annual added cost per driver: $1,153

- Trips downtown: down 28% since pre-COVID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
verylocal.com

Here’s where to go glamping in the New Orleans area

We’ve all grown used to comfort, especially over the past few years. Being home more often, people have upgraded their households with more coziness and convenience. That trend has spread to the camping world as well with glamping. Glamor camping (or glamping) has been the newest trend for a while now, with glamping options ranging from safari tents to caboose cars, luxe teepees and treehouses. New Orleans has a few places a short distance from the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Thunderstorms lead to flooded roads, power outages in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish

A flood warning is in effect for New Orleans and surrounding parishes until 6:15 p.m. Friday, and flooding has already been reported on some streets throughout the city and Metairie. Neutral ground parking is allowed until 9 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rains and thunderstorms...
tigerdroppings.com

Lillian Axe from New Orleans

Yeah. Didn’t the drummer end up in Godsmack for a while?. Posted on 7/22/22 at 12:24 pm to MyRockstarComplex. Yes...man they skirted around "big time" for 30 years. Yep, saw them many times in local bars in the early 80’s. Should have never gotten rid of their original singer before their first album came out. Steve Blaze was/is a beast.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
NOLA.com

Pelican Park parties on

An afternoon squall that blew through Mandeville on July 16 sent visitors and vendors alike diving for cover or scrambling to salvage the tents, equipment and supplies in Pelican Park as part of a big event to celebrate public recreation throughout St. Tammany Parish. The bad weather took a bite out of the family-friendly event, but lots of hardy souls persevered to regroup when the rain and wind passed, making way for Rockin' Doopsie and his zydeco band to come out and play. As planned, the evening ended with fireworks.
MANDEVILLE, LA
morethanjustparks.com

5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Louisiana (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Louisiana. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com

Two people dead in double shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - According to JPSO, a double shooting in Metairie left two people dead Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Airline Drive near N. Bengal Road. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle with one of the occupants suffering from a gunshot wound.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Two Metairie shootings result in two deaths

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate shootings that resulted in two fatalities in Metairie, according to a press release. JPSO said at 2:30 p.m., they located a vehicle on N. Bengal Road near Airline Highway with someone inside suffering from a gunshot wound that would ultimately prove fatal.
METAIRIE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NOLA.com

Popular I-10 detour that connects Louisiana and Mississippi is closed indefinitely. Here’s why.

A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

73-year-old shot in Lower Ninth Ward Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward left a man wounded Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened in front of his home. Officers say at about 11:10, a 73-year-old man reported he heard gunshots in the 6200 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s travels warrant criticism — and fiscal guard rails

This week City Council members JP Morrell and Helena Moreno introduced an ordinance to curb non-essential travel by the city’s top officials in an effort to use the council’s “power of the purse” to keep the mayor and council members at home while the city navigates a series of escalating crises. The ordinance is an unfortunate but necessary step. We hope the council passes it swiftly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy