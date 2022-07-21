7. New Orleans, Louisiana

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baldwin And Company is a Place For Books and Coffee in New OrleansS. F. MoriNew Orleans, LA
THISMINORITY Releases New Track "SUNNY BEACHES"Music NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Vodou and Corruption in New Orleans in "The Quarter Storm"The Fiction AddictionNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New Orleans officers, leaving in droves, air grievances in exit interviews
Gregory Rotton’s career as a New Orleans Police Department officer ended with a crash. A detective in the First District, Rotton was tapped to investigate after four young people in a stolen SUV barreled into a St. Claude Avenue arcade on Jan. 12 with police in pursuit, severely injuring a worker.
verylocal.com
Here’s where to go glamping in the New Orleans area
We’ve all grown used to comfort, especially over the past few years. Being home more often, people have upgraded their households with more coziness and convenience. That trend has spread to the camping world as well with glamping. Glamor camping (or glamping) has been the newest trend for a while now, with glamping options ranging from safari tents to caboose cars, luxe teepees and treehouses. New Orleans has a few places a short distance from the city.
NOLA.com
Thunderstorms lead to flooded roads, power outages in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish
A flood warning is in effect for New Orleans and surrounding parishes until 6:15 p.m. Friday, and flooding has already been reported on some streets throughout the city and Metairie. Neutral ground parking is allowed until 9 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rains and thunderstorms...
tigerdroppings.com
Lillian Axe from New Orleans
Yeah. Didn’t the drummer end up in Godsmack for a while?. Posted on 7/22/22 at 12:24 pm to MyRockstarComplex. Yes...man they skirted around "big time" for 30 years. Yep, saw them many times in local bars in the early 80’s. Should have never gotten rid of their original singer before their first album came out. Steve Blaze was/is a beast.
WDSU
NOPD reports carjackings in the Lower Ninth Ward, Central City, the French Quarter and Uptown
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has reported four carjackings on Friday night and early Saturday morning, one in the Lower Ninth Ward, Central City, the French Quarter and Uptown. The one in the Lower Ninth Ward happened on the 6400 block of St. Claude Street early Saturday at 2:22 a.m. when the victim asked the suspects if they needed a ride.
Victim in 1981 I-10 pedestrian fatality near Breaux Bridge finally identified
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Forty years ago, a woman was struck and killed while walking alongside Interstate 10 westbound near Breaux Bridge, but she was never identified — until now. St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said the victim has finally been identified as Michele Elaine Oakes...
NOLA.com
Pelican Park parties on
An afternoon squall that blew through Mandeville on July 16 sent visitors and vendors alike diving for cover or scrambling to salvage the tents, equipment and supplies in Pelican Park as part of a big event to celebrate public recreation throughout St. Tammany Parish. The bad weather took a bite out of the family-friendly event, but lots of hardy souls persevered to regroup when the rain and wind passed, making way for Rockin' Doopsie and his zydeco band to come out and play. As planned, the evening ended with fireworks.
morethanjustparks.com
5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Louisiana (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Louisiana. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
NOPD: Suspect steals truck with 3 dogs outside Gentilly Woods business
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a pickup truck with three dogs still inside the vehicle from outside a Gentilly Woods business. According to the NOPD, a Ford F-150 was stolen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 19 from...
fox8live.com
Two people dead in double shooting in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - According to JPSO, a double shooting in Metairie left two people dead Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Airline Drive near N. Bengal Road. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle with one of the occupants suffering from a gunshot wound.
Two Metairie shootings result in two deaths
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate shootings that resulted in two fatalities in Metairie, according to a press release. JPSO said at 2:30 p.m., they located a vehicle on N. Bengal Road near Airline Highway with someone inside suffering from a gunshot wound that would ultimately prove fatal.
Video Captures Shooting in French Quarter, Bullet Grazed Man’s Head
This man is lucky to be alive. FOX 8 in New Orleans was given a video of an altercation in the French Quarter where someone shot at a man standing in the middle of the street. According to the report the shooting happened at St. Louis and Bourbon on Tuesday night.
St. Tammany : Delinquent property tax sale to happen August 1
This is the second and final notice of delinquency from the 2021 tax year, the first notice went out on June 27.
Two teenagers arrested for suspected business burglaries in Uptown, Freret neighborhoods
The NOPD also said they are reportedly responsible for other burglaries in the Uptown area.
NOLA.com
Popular I-10 detour that connects Louisiana and Mississippi is closed indefinitely. Here’s why.
A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.
73-year-old shot in Lower Ninth Ward Friday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward left a man wounded Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened in front of his home. Officers say at about 11:10, a 73-year-old man reported he heard gunshots in the 6200 block...
brproud.com
Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
WDSU
'A vacation gone wrong': New Orleans tourists car stolen with dogs inside
NEW ORLEANS — "My whole life is flipped upside down because of this." A vacation gone wrong. Those are the emotions of two tourists who had their car stolen at a gas station with four of their dogs inside. Early Tuesday, around 1 a.m., two tourists stopped to get...
NOLA.com
Vehicle fire near Crescent City Connection snarls traffic heading into downtown New Orleans
A vehicle fire on the Pontchartrain Expressway snarled traffic for miles heading into downtown New Orleans from the west bank, officials said Thursday. The wreck happened just past the Crescent City Connection at the Tchoupitoulas Street exit of U.S. 90B East, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
NOLA.com
Commentary: Cantrell’s travels warrant criticism — and fiscal guard rails
This week City Council members JP Morrell and Helena Moreno introduced an ordinance to curb non-essential travel by the city’s top officials in an effort to use the council’s “power of the purse” to keep the mayor and council members at home while the city navigates a series of escalating crises. The ordinance is an unfortunate but necessary step. We hope the council passes it swiftly.
Comments / 0