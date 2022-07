Fast-casual chain, Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, is preparing for a September 1 opening at Birch and Broad with another in Gainesville on September 8. These are the first to open in the Greater Washington region. Based out of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, John Horvatinovich, formerly director of operations of Jose Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup, will oversee the rollout. The Falls Church location is currently hiring for the September opening.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO