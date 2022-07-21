ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Colbert Finds Humor in the Extreme Heat, Joking Disneyland to Rename Splash Mountain ‘Dusty Gulch’ (Video)

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As extreme heat takes hold across the U.S., Stephen Colbert managed to find some humor in it, throwing out barbs for each side of the nation’s coasts during his Wednesday night “The Late Show” monologue. “Today in New York City, temperatures hit a high of 96...

