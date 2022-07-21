ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, FL

14-year-old pepper-sprays mall worker after shoplifting confrontation

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Sweetwater, FL - A teenager was arrested for pepper spraying a South Florida mall employee who confronted her for shoplifting.

Sweetwater Police arrested the 14-year-old, along with 35-year-old Ebony Taylor and 30-year-old Nihita Turner, after the three shoplifted from the Dolphin Mall's Zumiez store on Tuesday.

An employee attempted to stop the three but was pepper sprayed in the face by the teen.

The suspects fled the mall in a Nissan with a covered tag. Police spotted the vehicle a short time later and attempted a traffic stop.

The three suspects fled towards Miami International Mall before being detained by police.

Taylor was charged with robbery by sudden snatching. Turner was charged with eluding police.

Both were also charged with contributing to a delinquency of a minor.

The minor has not been identified because she is facing juvenile charges.

