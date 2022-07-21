ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

Traffic counters popping up in LeClaire

KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpstate school districts are challenged with the cost...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 1

Related
WQAD

New murals are popping up in Clinton... on its crosswalks

CLINTON, Iowa — An old river town, Clinton sits along the banks of the Mississippi River. In the late 1800s, it was known as one of the "Lumber Capitols of the World." Huge log rafts were floated down the river from northern states Wisconsin and Minnesota, cut into lumber at Clinton, then shipped to communities via the river and the railroads.
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

6 people, 4 pets escape fire early Saturday

Six people and four pets escaped from an early-morning Saturday fire that remains under investigation. About 3:20 a.m., Davenport Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 Block of Mississippi Avenue, a news release says. Crews responded with seven apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Aledo Business Bouquet launches Friday night

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -The Aledo Business Bouquet is Friday-Saturday, July 22-23. Several local businesses and restaurants have plenty planned for the community which makes it a wonderful opportunity to experience the downtown and support local businesses. Monica McCleary of Daisy Bliss Boutique discuss the event while also informing viewers about...
ALEDO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Le Claire, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Le Claire, IA
KWQC

No injuries reported in Saturday morning Davenport house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport home sustained “heavy” damage after crews responded to a fire early Saturday. According to a press release, around 3:20 a.m. the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire at the 800 block of Mississippi Ave. Seven trucks and a command vehicle responded to the incident.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

A DeWitt family sponsors Ukrainian refugees

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - When news of Russia invading Ukraine broke, Paula and Ryan Purcell knew their family had to help in some way. “I cannot imagine ever having to flee my home in fear. Immediately our hearts went out to [the Ukrainian people],” Paula Purcell said. The Purcell...
DEWITT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counters#Food Prices
Davenport Journal

DNR Director issues a statement in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Jackson County, IOWA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director, Kayla Lyon, released the following statement:. “I, as well as the DNR staff, am devastated for the families impacted by the tragic incident at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa State Parks will continue.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

ImpactLife increases value of gift cards for blood donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There has probably never been a more critical need for blood donation. Summer is always slower and the numbers are critically low right now. As a result, ImpactLife is increasing the incentive for more donors to come forward and give. Kirby Winn, Manager of Public Relations at...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

New rehabilitation hospital in the Quad Cities opens in August

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute in Moline is holding its grand opening on August 18. UnityPoint Health has partnered with Encompass Health, one of the largest rehabilitation hospital companies in the country, to offer State-of-the-art therapy for people in need of recovery services following illness or injury.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KWQC

Police: 1 hurt in overnight Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with a serious, but not a life-threatening injury. According to police, officers arrived at the 1200 block of 12th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired with a person injured. When officers...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 QC businesses among cannabis dispensing lottery winners

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) on Friday issued 149 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries held in the summer of 2021, a news release says. Three groups from the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island region are among them:
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public’s help in identifying several people they want to question in connection with an assault in Davenport. According to police, on July 12, two people were assaulted and injured while in the 1600 block of Washington Street. One had broken bones.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy