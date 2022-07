Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jim Lynch died at age 76, according to Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network. "RIP Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame All-America LB who became a Pro Bowler with KC Chiefs & starter on defense that won Super Bowl IV," Gosselin wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Got to know Jim in my years covering the Chiefs in the 1970s. Class act on and off the field. He understood there was more to life than football."

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO