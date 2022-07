One third of all homes listed for sale in the Lafayette region have lowered their price as a result of a cooling market, economist Gary Wagner said. The real estate market is cooling in the region and across the country as interest rates are rising and home prices are escalating. The price cuts does not necessarily mean prices are going down, Wagner noted, but it could mean that owners priced the properties a little too aggressively in the current market.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO