Public Health

Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19

Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is...

www.bloomberg.com

Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
Bloomberg

JPMorgan Says Creditors Asked Ukraine to Restructure Its Debts

Ukraine’s plan to freeze foreign-bond payments is set to gain approval from bondholders, some of whom suggested Kyiv start restructuring earlier, the lead banker advising the sovereign said. The war-torn nation, which on Wednesday asked for debt restructuring consents, is in a unique position due to the goodwill and...
Bloomberg

China on Alert for Evergrande Restructuring Plan After Shakeup

The clock is ticking for the world’s most indebted developer, whose liquidity woes sparked a broader debt crisis in China’s property industry that’s gone on to engulf more home builders, threaten banks and pose growing challenges for President Xi Jinping. China Evergrande Group, once the country’s largest...
Bloomberg

Top Musk Lieutenant at Tesla Under Investigation for Purchase Order

Omead Afshar, one of Elon Musk’s top lieutenants and the executive running Tesla Inc.’s Texas factory, is under scrutiny in an internal investigation for his role in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow is on Bloomberg Television with more. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

Xi Wields Carrots and Sticks to Quash China Mortgage Boycotts

Chinese President Xi Jinping is turning to a tried-and-tested playbook to deal with an unusual type of protest, as tens of thousands of homebuyers refuse to pay their mortgages. Over the past few days, authorities have moved quickly to quash a surge of public discontent, censoring crowd-sourced documents that tallied...
Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets: Triple Take (07/22/2022)

Caroline Hyde, Sonali Basak & Kriti Gupta discuss one topic from three different angles after the closing bell on Wall Street. Today's show tackles Three Arrows Fallout. Guests Today: Mike Alfred, Eaglebrook Advisors Board Member and Jill Gunter, Espresso Systems Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. (Source: Bloomberg)
