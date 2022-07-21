Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19

Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
Sen. Graham earlier this week told the NYT he had no interest in being "lectured" on climate change. "The Democratic Party has made climate change a religion and their solutions are draconian," he said. The comments came as a Democratic-led climate bill fell apart due to concerns from Sen. Joe...
Ukraine’s plan to freeze foreign-bond payments is set to gain approval from bondholders, some of whom suggested Kyiv start restructuring earlier, the lead banker advising the sovereign said. The war-torn nation, which on Wednesday asked for debt restructuring consents, is in a unique position due to the goodwill and...
The clock is ticking for the world’s most indebted developer, whose liquidity woes sparked a broader debt crisis in China’s property industry that’s gone on to engulf more home builders, threaten banks and pose growing challenges for President Xi Jinping. China Evergrande Group, once the country’s largest...
Steve Bannon’s defense team made another attempt to end his criminal case for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, urging a federal judge to acquit him because the evidence presented by prosecutors was too thin. In a Washington courtroom, defense attorney Evan Corcoran slammed the prosecution against the longtime...
Omead Afshar, one of Elon Musk’s top lieutenants and the executive running Tesla Inc.’s Texas factory, is under scrutiny in an internal investigation for his role in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow is on Bloomberg Television with more. (Source: Bloomberg)
Chinese President Xi Jinping is turning to a tried-and-tested playbook to deal with an unusual type of protest, as tens of thousands of homebuyers refuse to pay their mortgages. Over the past few days, authorities have moved quickly to quash a surge of public discontent, censoring crowd-sourced documents that tallied...
Caroline Hyde, Sonali Basak & Kriti Gupta discuss one topic from three different angles after the closing bell on Wall Street. Today's show tackles Three Arrows Fallout. Guests Today: Mike Alfred, Eaglebrook Advisors Board Member and Jill Gunter, Espresso Systems Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. (Source: Bloomberg)
