ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police say sex offenders went to Poland after Ukraine invasion

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Ten known British sex offenders travelled to Poland shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine purportedly to provide humanitarian help before being sent back home, British police said on Thursday.

The individuals, who all had convictions for sex offences, went to Poland in the six weeks that followed the outbreak of war, a spokesman for the National Crime Agency said.

The spokesman said that offenders were supposed to inform police in Britain of their intent to travel, and then declare any convictions on their arrival.

"Normally they're meant to have declared this as part of their entry. We find inevitably, they haven't," the spokesman told reporters.

"As far as I understand it, all 10 were asked to leave, following an interview with Polish immigration and Polish law enforcement," he said. "So they're no longer in Poland."

The spokesman said there were about 5,000 unaccompanied children who had been displaced from Ukraine and "making sure that they are safe is absolutely paramount".

Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ukraine War#Politics#Sex#Violent Crime#British#Russian#The National Crime Agency#Polish
Reuters

Russia tells Turkey it has "nothing to do" with strike on Ukraine's Odesa port - Turkish minister

ANKARA, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence minister said on Saturday Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port. "In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement.
POLITICS
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after misdiagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine pressed ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

Polar bear rescued in Russia after getting tongue stuck in milk can

July 22 (Reuters) - A polar bear roaming around an Arctic outpost in northern Russia has been rescued after getting its tongue caught in a can of condensed milk. Residents of the remote settlement of Dikson sounded the alarm when the stricken 2-year-old female was seen wandering up to huts in the village on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Reuters

505K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy