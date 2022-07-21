President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Being In Contact With John Kerry & Elizabeth Warren

Mega

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after being in contact with John Kerry and Elizabeth Warren , Radar has confirmed.

The shocking news was revealed in a statement released by the White House early Thursday morning.

Mega

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced. “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.”

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she continued. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”

According to Knewz , Biden tested positive one day after visiting Massachusetts to push his climate change efforts alongside John Kerry and Elizabeth Warren .

The 79-year-old president’s positive test also comes shortly after a number of other individuals within the White House tested positive for the virus, including Vice President Kamala Harris .

Mega

Ashley Biden , who Biden shares with First Lady Jill Biden , has also recently tested positive for Covid.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s case of Covid-19 is just the latest obstacle to hit an administration already plagued by political and personal problems as well as a consistent series of blunders and gaffes .

On Wednesday, while in Massachusetts alongside Kerry and Warren, President Biden mistakenly claimed he had cancer – a false claim the White House was quickly forced to clarify.

"That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," Biden said while he slammed dangerous and toxic emissions produced by oil refineries.

Mega

Shortly thereafter, RadarOnline.com reviewed Biden’s medical report from just before he became president – and although the president had skin cancer cells removed, the non-melanoma cells were “completely excised.”

Biden has also been under scrutiny for a slew of other recent blunders – including mistakenly reading speaking instructions from his teleprompter, showing reporters a “cheat sheet” instructing him how to act, falling off his bike during a ride in Delaware and falsely claiming 92% of Democratic voters plan to vote for him in 2024.