Osceola County, FL

Man found dead near ChampionsGate area, Osceola deputies say

By Cristóbal Reyes, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Do not cross tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Osceola County deputy sheriffs are investigating a death they’re considering an “isolated incident” west of the ChampionsGate area.

On Thursday morning, deputies found a man unresponsive in the area of Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway, according to an unsigned statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

It’s not clear how the man died, and no other details have been released.

“More details will be released as the investigation moves forward,” the statement said.

fox35orlando.com

1 dead after incident in Davenport, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One person is dead following an incident in Davenport Thursday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called out to the area of Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive man. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
DAVENPORT, FL
Orlando, FL
