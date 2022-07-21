Best Trade Package Phoenix Suns Can Make For Kevin Durant

It's hard to believe that almost two years have passed since Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (a.k.a. Gigi) were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The tragic loss of young lives — including one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history — still haunts the Black Mamba’s fans and those playing professional basketball. Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson said as much on Wednesday, July 20, when he accepted the ESPY Award for Best Comeback Athlete, crediting the entire Bryant family for their part in his journey, and Kobe’s wife Vanessa responded to his kind words.

