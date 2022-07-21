DeMar DeRozan's Ten Best Nike Kobes of the Season
Ranking the top ten Nike Kobes worn by DeMar DeRozan during the 2021-22 NBA season.
No NBA player carries the torch of the Nike Kobe signature sneaker line like DeMar DeRozan. The Compton, California native has debuted unreleased models and brought back forgotten hoop shoes throughout his career.
At 32 years old, DeRozan had one of the best seasons of his career. His move to the Chicago Bulls has been great for the team, the player, and Nike. It was not easy, but below are the ten best Kobes worn by DeRozan during the 2021-22 NBA season.
10. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'White Black PE.'
Game: April 8, 2022
Opponent: Charlotte Hornets
Stats: 17 points
Release Date: Unreleased
9. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Green PE'
Game: February 7, 2022
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
Stats: 38 points, 5 rebounds
Release Date: Unreleased
8. Nike Kobe 10 Elite Premium HTM 'Race Car' Milan Exclusive
Game: March 28, 2022
Opponent: New York Knicks
Stats: 37 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists
Release Date: October 1, 2015
Resale Price: $500 - $750
7. Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Opening Night'
Game: March 22, 2022
Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks
Stats: 21 points, 4 rebounds
Release Date: November 27, 2015
Resale Price: $500 - $1,500
6. Nike Kobe 7 'All-Star - Galaxy'
Game: April 24, 2022
Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks
Stats: 23 points, 5 rebounds
Release Date: February 24, 2012
Resale Price: $350 - $2,000
5. Nike Kobe 3 SL 'White Black'
Game: November 29, 2021
Opponent: Charlotte Hornets
Stats: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists
Release Date: October 1, 2008
Resale Price: $2,500
4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Pink Flowers PE'
Game: November 17, 2021
Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers
Stats: 22 points, 5 assists
Release Date: Unreleased
3. Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Red Camo'
Game: April 5, 2022
Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks
Stats: 40 points, 6 assists
Release Date: August 24, 2018
Resale Price: $1,000 - $6,000
2. Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'
Game: March 4, 2022
Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks
Stats: 29 points, 5 rebounds
Release Date: September 13, 2014
Resale Price: $300 - $2,000
1. Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'
Games: October 25, January 3
Opponent: Toronto Raptors. Orlando Magic
Stats: 26 points, 6 assists. 29 points, 3 rebounds.
Release Date: December 6, 2013
Resale Price: $800 - $2,000
