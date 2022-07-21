ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

DeMar DeRozan's Ten Best Nike Kobes of the Season

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omrdg_0gnhOyrT00

Ranking the top ten Nike Kobes worn by DeMar DeRozan during the 2021-22 NBA season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

No NBA player carries the torch of the Nike Kobe signature sneaker line like DeMar DeRozan. The Compton, California native has debuted unreleased models and brought back forgotten hoop shoes throughout his career.

At 32 years old, DeRozan had one of the best seasons of his career. His move to the Chicago Bulls has been great for the team, the player, and Nike. It was not easy, but below are the ten best Kobes worn by DeRozan during the 2021-22 NBA season.

10. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'White Black PE.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxJpl_0gnhOyrT00
DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'White Black PE'.

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Game: April 8, 2022

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 17 points

Release Date: Unreleased

9. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Green PE'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bE6Z_0gnhOyrT00
DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Green PE'.

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Game: February 7, 2022

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

Stats: 38 points, 5 rebounds

Release Date: Unreleased

8. Nike Kobe 10 Elite Premium HTM 'Race Car' Milan Exclusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MeFs_0gnhOyrT00
DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 10 Elite Premium HTM 'Race Car' Milan Exclusive.

© Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Game: March 28, 2022

Opponent: New York Knicks

Stats: 37 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists

Release Date: October 1, 2015

Resale Price: $500 - $750

7. Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Opening Night'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIKNw_0gnhOyrT00
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Opening Night'.

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Game: March 22, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 21 points, 4 rebounds

Release Date: November 27, 2015

Resale Price: $500 - $1,500

6. Nike Kobe 7 'All-Star - Galaxy'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKVxb_0gnhOyrT00
DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 7 'All-Star - Galaxy'.

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Game: April 24, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 23 points, 5 rebounds

Release Date: February 24, 2012

Resale Price: $350 - $2,000

5. Nike Kobe 3 SL 'White Black'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOlke_0gnhOyrT00
DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 3 SL 'White Black'.

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Game: November 29, 2021

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Release Date: October 1, 2008

Resale Price: $2,500

4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Pink Flowers PE'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4es4vS_0gnhOyrT00
DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Pink Flowers PE'.

© Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Game: November 17, 2021

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers

Stats: 22 points, 5 assists

Release Date: Unreleased

3. Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Red Camo'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAO3A_0gnhOyrT00
DeMar DeRozan wearing the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Red Camo'.

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Game: April 5, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 40 points, 6 assists

Release Date: August 24, 2018

Resale Price: $1,000 - $6,000

2. Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Game: March 4, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 29 points, 5 rebounds

Release Date: September 13, 2014

Resale Price: $300 - $2,000

1. Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUM3r_0gnhOyrT00
DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'.

© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Games: October 25, January 3

Opponent: Toronto Raptors. Orlando Magic

Stats: 26 points, 6 assists. 29 points, 3 rebounds.

Release Date: December 6, 2013

Resale Price: $800 - $2,000

Recommended For You

Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 3 in NBA2K Trailer

Air Jordan 37 Official Details Announced

The Story Behind Lonzo Ball's 2017 Summer League Sneakers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Klay Thompson's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant may deserve an award of its own. During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, the Golden State Warriors player received the title of Best Comeback Athlete. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the NBA champion looked back on the places and people who inspired him to dream big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
AllClippers

Lou Williams Reveals Message to Clippers After Blake Griffin Trade

The LA Clippers trading Blake Griffin is still one of the most unexpected moves in recent history. Just months after signing him to a five-year extension, the Clippers dealt Blake to Detroit in a move that nobody saw coming. At the time, many believed the trade signified the beginning of a rebuild that would see the Clippers bottom out and tank. Players like Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley never allowed the team to become non-competitive, and it was Lou's message to the team that helped them regain perspective after Blake was dealt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Sign Talented Player

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal with Jordan Hall. Charania: "Undrafted Saint Joseph's G/F Jordan Hall has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Hall played his college basketball for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Official Look at Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Rattan"

The Air Max Penny 1 has surfaced in an all-new colorway. The new rendition is for the classic signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, a legendary NBA player who in his 14 seasons, was a four-time NBA-All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member. The latest iteration sees the silhouette dressed in...
APPAREL
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
298
Followers
60
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy