DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash that happened in Florence Township, Ohio on Saturday evening. Police say 26-year-old Phillip Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio was driving west on County Road H and didn’t yield to the right of way, causing him to be hit by 79-year-old Bonnie Mills. Mills was heading north on State Route 49 at the time of the crash.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO