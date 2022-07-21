ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

By Jordan Himes
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to the White House Press Secretary, President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is “experiencing very mild symptoms”. Biden last tested negative...

Washington Examiner

White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden

The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his Thursday positive COVID-19 test. "The Vice President is considered a close contact to President," a White House official confirmed to the Washington Examiner. "There are no changes to her schedule." Harris previously...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House Press
The Independent

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Biden and Trump: a Contrast in Coronavirus Patients

President Joe Biden sought to reassure the nation Thursday that he's OK and working hard as he grapples with a coronavirus case the White House said was basically inevitable. "Hey, folks, I guess you heard. This morning I tested positive for COVID," a maskless, business-suited president said in a video posted on social media. "I've been double vaccinated, double boosted, symptoms are mild, and I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns."
POTUS
NBC News

Biden pitches Democrats on Biden for president in 2024

WASHINGTON — At fundraisers and on the sidelines of events in recent weeks, Joe Biden has been selling Democrats — on Joe Biden for 2024. It’s an unusual sales pitch reflecting an unusual political moment: the nation’s oldest sitting president, with a weakened political standing, grappling with questions in his own party about whether he will, or even should, run for another term, shaped by the prospect of a rematch against Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Monitor

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced Thursday morning. Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated against the virus and has twice received booster doses, according to the statement. He is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral prescription medication that is meant to reduce the severity of symptoms and the duration of illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH

