Business owner donating funds to help Ukrainians

Elle Englander, a Polish émigré and founder of Janelle Imports, decided in March that the retail business would pledge 10% of online and in-store sales to support Ukrainians who fled their country to Poland. (Photo courtesy of Elle Englander)

ENFIELD — When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, Elle Englander, of Suffield felt compelled to take action and help displaced Ukrainian families in Poland.

WHAT: Polish pottery importer Janelle Imports and Manufaktura USA will donate $50,000 to a relief account established by city leaders in Bolesawiec, Poland that aids Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their country because of the Russian Invasion.

WHO: Elle Englander, an émigré from Bolesawiec, Poland, established the fund that provides food, accommodations, clothing, medicine, and hygiene projects to Ukrainians in Poland.

