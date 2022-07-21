Toledo Christian girls basketball standout Kendall Braden lands high-major offers

The recruiting trail is heating up for Toledo Christian girls basketball standout Kendall Braden.

Expectedly so, as the 5-foot-8 junior-to-be guard dazzled many on the hardwood this past winter with the Eagles and plays on one of the top AAU teams in the state.

So far, she’s up to 11 Division I college scholarship offers.

Seven have come since April 30.

Power Six conference schools DePaul (June 15, Big East Conference) and Pittsburgh (July 13, Atlantic Coast Conference) highlight the list.

The buzz hasn’t come as much of a surprise to Braden, who was first offered at 14 years old by the University of Toledo — during her eighth grade season. The first offer only fueled her confidence and motivation to get better.

Braden’s other offers include: North Dakota, Cleveland State, Bradley, Youngstown State, Eastern Michigan, Murray State, Kent State, and Wright State.

“I’ve definitely been working for this my whole life,” Braden said. “Just because growing up, you see all these other girls getting offers and what they accomplished.”

Braden likened the process to watching Rogers standout and South Carolina senior Zia Cooke go through the process and announcing her top five schools.

“I’ve always dreamed of something like that,” she said. “I’m going to keep going, but as of now I’m just super grateful, and now I’m starting to work on myself because the exposure is always there for us.”

Braden was a starter as a freshman at Notre Dame Academy, before transferring to Toledo Christian.

At Toledo Christian, Braden became a leader at point guard for a young team with no seniors. She helped the Eagles post a 22-5 overall record and come one game short of reaching the Division IV state tournament.

A lethal playmaker with the greenlight to shoot from anywhere, Braden averaged 20.1 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while shooting 54 percent from the floor, 45 percent from 3-point range, and 70 percent from the free-throw line. At one point last season, she went on an incredible stretch of making 22 of 28 3-point attempts.

She set school records for 3-pointers in a season (84) and a game (eight). Her 3-point percentage ranked third in the state.

Website Prep Girls Hoops ranks Braden as the No. 5 overall player in Ohio for the class of 2024.

While she was tearing up the court this past winter for her high school team, the national attention is largely due to playing for Legends U, a hand-picked AAU team out of Columbus full of the some of the best girls players in mostly Ohio and Indiana. Cooke and Grace VanSlooten (Notre Dame Academy grad, Oregon freshman) also played for the program.

Jay Braden, Kendall’s father, said most top college programs have representatives at all of the tournaments.

“Just the last tournament we were at, South Carolina was there, Michigan, Michigan State, Texas, UConn — every school was there,” he said.

After receiving her early Toledo offer, Wright State was soon to follow up with an offer before she got to high school.

Toledo Christian girls basketball coach Tim Wensink spoke high of her character and leadership.

“Some girls her age may take this [recruitment] for granted,” Wensink said. “I know Kendall. She taking advantage of it. She’s very goal-oriented, on the court and off it. She’s always been determined and now she’s starting to see that develop.”

Kendall Braden said hopes to land with a school that can offer her a “family-type feel,” as well as strong academics.

“I want to be a college coach once I’m done with basketball,” she said. “For now, I want to go as far as I can and play pro. That’s definitely a dream.”

Kendall Braden has visited Toledo, Wright State, and Eastern Michigan. She does not have a timeframe for a commitment.

She’ll continue to sharpen her game over the next few years in preparation for the faster-paced college game. Kendall Braden heads into her junior year with all of her teammates back, ready to make a run at a state title.

“We want those seniors to be happy, make sure they get that ring on their finger,” she said. “We all have that same goal.”

For Wensink, it’s all about Kendall Braden keeping up the consistency and growing even more into a leadership role.

“If she does what she did as a sophomore, everything else will happen,” Wensink said. “The biggest thing she developed last year was confidence. Now, with that confidence comes, ‘What can I do to get even better?’ I don’t have to coach her a lot because she coaches herself.”