ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Christian girls basketball standout Kendall Braden lands high-major offers

By By Andy Wolf / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHOec_0gnhNciw00

The recruiting trail is heating up for Toledo Christian girls basketball standout Kendall Braden.

Expectedly so, as the 5-foot-8 junior-to-be guard dazzled many on the hardwood this past winter with the Eagles and plays on one of the top AAU teams in the state.

So far, she’s up to 11 Division I college scholarship offers.

Seven have come since April 30.

Power Six conference schools DePaul (June 15, Big East Conference) and Pittsburgh (July 13, Atlantic Coast Conference) highlight the list.

The buzz hasn’t come as much of a surprise to Braden, who was first offered at 14 years old by the University of Toledo — during her eighth grade season. The first offer only fueled her confidence and motivation to get better.

Braden’s other offers include: North Dakota, Cleveland State, Bradley, Youngstown State, Eastern Michigan, Murray State, Kent State, and Wright State.

“I’ve definitely been working for this my whole life,” Braden said. “Just because growing up, you see all these other girls getting offers and what they accomplished.”

Braden likened the process to watching Rogers standout and South Carolina senior Zia Cooke go through the process and announcing her top five schools.

“I’ve always dreamed of something like that,” she said. “I’m going to keep going, but as of now I’m just super grateful, and now I’m starting to work on myself because the exposure is always there for us.”

Braden was a starter as a freshman at Notre Dame Academy, before transferring to Toledo Christian.

At Toledo Christian, Braden became a leader at point guard for a young team with no seniors. She helped the Eagles post a 22-5 overall record and come one game short of reaching the Division IV state tournament.

A lethal playmaker with the greenlight to shoot from anywhere, Braden averaged 20.1 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while shooting 54 percent from the floor, 45 percent from 3-point range, and 70 percent from the free-throw line. At one point last season, she went on an incredible stretch of making 22 of 28 3-point attempts.

She set school records for 3-pointers in a season (84) and a game (eight). Her 3-point percentage ranked third in the state.

Website Prep Girls Hoops ranks Braden as the No. 5 overall player in Ohio for the class of 2024.

While she was tearing up the court this past winter for her high school team, the national attention is largely due to playing for Legends U, a hand-picked AAU team out of Columbus full of the some of the best girls players in mostly Ohio and Indiana. Cooke and Grace VanSlooten (Notre Dame Academy grad, Oregon freshman) also played for the program.

Jay Braden, Kendall’s father, said most top college programs have representatives at all of the tournaments.

“Just the last tournament we were at, South Carolina was there, Michigan, Michigan State, Texas, UConn — every school was there,” he said.

After receiving her early Toledo offer, Wright State was soon to follow up with an offer before she got to high school.

Toledo Christian girls basketball coach Tim Wensink spoke high of her character and leadership.

“Some girls her age may take this [recruitment] for granted,” Wensink said. “I know Kendall. She taking advantage of it.  She’s very goal-oriented, on the court and off it. She’s always been determined and now she’s starting to see that develop.”

Kendall Braden said hopes to land with a school that can offer her a “family-type feel,” as well as strong academics.

“I want to be a college coach once I’m done with basketball,” she said. “For now, I want to go as far as I can and play pro. That’s definitely a dream.”

Kendall Braden has visited Toledo, Wright State, and Eastern Michigan. She does not have a timeframe for a commitment.

She’ll continue to sharpen her game over the next few years in preparation for the faster-paced college game. Kendall Braden heads into her junior year with all of her teammates back, ready to make a run at a state title.

“We want those seniors to be happy, make sure they get that ring on their finger,” she said. “We all have that same goal.”

For Wensink, it’s all about Kendall Braden keeping up the consistency and growing even more into a leadership role.

“If she does what she did as a sophomore, everything else will happen,” Wensink said. “The biggest thing she developed last year was confidence. Now, with that confidence comes, ‘What can I do to get even better?’ I don’t have to coach her a lot because she coaches herself.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledo.com

WSPD Is On the Air!

1813: British and American Indian forces begin a one-week second siege of Fort Meigs by using subterfuge to draw the Americans out of the fort. The plan fails. 1825: Work begins at Middletown on the Miami and Erie Canal. The state legislature only originally authorized its completion from Cincinnati to just north of Dayton. In 1830, the Ohio legislature earmarked funds for the Miami and Erie Canal's extension to Defiance and Lake Erie.
TOLEDO, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

New principal picked for Jackson Area Career Center

JACKSON, MI - The Jackson Area Career Center will have new leadership this fall, with Dan Draper taking over as its principal. Draper replaces Mark Pogliano, who served as the career center’s principal for nearly 10 years, but has now taken a job as assistant superintendent of the Penta Career Center in Perrysburg, Ohio.
JACKSON, MI
sent-trib.com

Father Herb retires, but ministries continue

PERRYSBURG — Retirement is not an easy concept for Father Herb Weber, but he has learned to give thanks while living the best of both worlds from the ministries he’s worked. Weber retired June 30 pastor of Saint John XXIII Catholic Community after 48 years in the church....
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Texas State
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
College Basketball
Toledo, OH
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
South Carolina State
spectrumnews1.com

University finds ways to tackle teacher shortage

OHIO — It’s no secret that school districts all across the state are facing staffing shortages in several areas, including teaching. But one Ohio university is taking a different approach. Dr. Dawn Shinew is the Dean of the College of Education and Human Development at Golden State University....
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Bikers raise money to help nonprofit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bikers hit the open road on to raise money for the Down For The Ride nonprofit organization. On Saturday, July 23 the bikers hosted a Poker Run to raise money that will create a building where kids, teens and adults with down syndrome can go to learn and grow together.
WTOL 11

Man stabbed to death in west Toledo Saturday, uncle arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead after being stabbed by his uncle on Saturday night, according to Toledo police. The incident happened on the 400-block of Northdale Drive in west Toledo at 9:09 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found Wesley Imber, 30, suffering from...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Hancock County chase nearly ends in tragedy

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the dash-cam video from a dramatic chase in Hancock County earlier this month. The video from the trooper's patrol car shows a July 14 chase along I-75 involving a reckless driver who crosses the median into oncoming traffic and nearly crashes.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Christian#Basketball Court#Aau#The University Of Toledo
WTOL 11

Motorcyclists ride to honor lives of fallen Toledo police officers

TOLEDO, Ohio — Motorcycle enthusiasts came together on Sunday to honor fallen Toledo police officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker. The morning's ride was the third Annual Pack-a-Pickup for Pets and Toddler Toys motorcycle ride. Riders donated pet food, pet supplies or any toddler toy to participate. The ride...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Baumann Ford Oregon classic car show

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baumann Ford Oregon held their second annual classic car show on Saturday, July 23. Different kinds of cars from all around the community were on display at the event. There was a DJ, door prizes, food trucks and a chance to win a brand new ride.
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black head to Stranahan Theater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grammy-winning Country star Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, his wife, are hitting the road again for the second year of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour. The tour will have Lily Pearl Black as its special guest. The tour will have a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police receiving thousands for crime-fighting tech through ARPA funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will receive thousands in funding in an effort to combat violence. More than $372,000 is headed to TPD for the department to buy technology to help prevent and solve crimes in “high-crime” areas by developing better leads to track down “prolific criminals,” Gov. DeWine’s office said in a statement Friday.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
13abc.com

TPD: Man stabbed by Uncle on Northdale Rd

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, a man died from his stab wounds in Toledo. After 10:00 p.m. on July 23, TPD responded to a call for a man who had been stabbed in the front yard of a home on the 400 block of Northdale Rd, according to a press release from TPD.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Downtown shooting overnight, shooter still on the run

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting occurred overnight at the intersection of Hobart Street and St. Clair in downtown Toledo. The shooting took place outside a residence. Neighbors told WTOL reporters there was a gathering outside of the home shortly before shots rang out. One person was shot and was...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Crawford, Darke, Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Crawford; Darke; Defiance; Delaware; Erie; Fairfield; Franklin; Fulton; Hancock; Hardin; Henry; Huron; Knox; Licking; Logan; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Miami; Morrow; Ottawa; Paulding; Pickaway; Putnam; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Shelby; Union; Van Wert; Williams; Wood; Wyandot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 488 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN AUGLAIZE CHAMPAIGN CLARK CRAWFORD DARKE DEFIANCE DELAWARE ERIE FAIRFIELD FRANKLIN FULTON HANCOCK HARDIN HENRY HURON KNOX LICKING LOGAN LUCAS MADISON MARION MERCER MIAMI MORROW OTTAWA PAULDING PICKAWAY PUTNAM RICHLAND SANDUSKY SENECA SHELBY UNION VAN WERT WILLIAMS WOOD WYANDOT
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced for fatally shooting man in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the death of a man in Toledo last year. Julie Hickok was sentenced to serve at least 13 years, and a maximum 15 years behind bars, after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and a firearm specification. She was convicted of killing Ryan Zam, 32, when she pleaded guilty to the charges on July 5.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo home showered with bullets Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman's home was showered with bullets Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pinelawn Drive in south Toledo just before 7:30 a.m. According to a police report, officers determined 14 rounds struck the house. Numerous shell casings were...
13abc.com

OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Fremont Friday night

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced they will be holding an OVI checkpoint in Fremont Friday night. According to OSHP, the OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Rawson Avenue. The checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.’
FREMONT, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy