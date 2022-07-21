ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlinton, WV

15-Mile Section of Williams River Road from Laurel Run to Tea Creek Campground Opens Friday

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
MARLINTON, W.Va. (WVDN) — This Friday Monongahela National Forest will open 15 miles of Williams River Road (Forest Road 86) from Laurel Run to the entrance of Tea Creek Campground.

Repairs to the road began in mid-2017 due to the massive June 2016 flood. The road was subject to additional flooding in 2018 and 2019, which disrupted construction and required additional work.

Monday, July 25, a 4-mile section of Williams River Road from the entrance of Tea Creek Campground to the intersection with Forest Road 216/County Road 17 will close for spot paving. The project is expected to take about one week, depending on weather and other factors.

Tea Creek Campground will remain open during the spot paving project. The public should plan to access Tea Creek Campground from the Dyer/Cowen end of Williams River Road during this time.

Williams River Road will require additional work at some point in the future. Before visiting the area, get the latest information:

1. Check the Monongahela National Forest webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf.

2. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ MonongahelaNF.

3. Another option is to call the Marlinton Ranger District at (304) 799-4334 or Gauley Ranger District at (304) 846-2695 for the latest updates.

15-Mile Section of Williams River Road from Laurel Run to Tea Creek Campground Opens Friday

