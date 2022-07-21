ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

MSP: 2-Year-Old Killed In Vehicle Crash On Southfield Freeway

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0u6e_0gnhNJ9F00

(CBS DETROIT) — Police say a 2-year-old child has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Southfield Freeway.

According to Michigan State Police , the crash happened at about 8:50 p.m. on northbound M-39 near Outer Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle going northbound in the right lane traveled at a high speed when it struck another vehicle. The car, driven by a 30-year-old woman, crossed all lanes and collided with the median barrier.

Police say the child killed in the crash was not wearing a seat belt and was sitting behind the driver at the time of the crash. Another child was “sitting in a car seat with only a lap belt over the seat” and was thrown from the seat, sustaining serious injuries.

Police initially reported that the child was 7. However, a further investigation identified that child as a 2-year-old girl. The other child was identified as a 3-month-old boy in critical condition.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

“Troopers are still working to identify the children as their mother is extremely distraught and also may be impaired,” MSP said in a tweet.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

3 killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Taylor, MSP investigating

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that killed 3 people on I-94. At 2:55 a.m., MSP responded to the crash on I-94 near Monroe Street. Investigators said a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it crossed the median into westbound traffic.
TAYLOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Southfield, MI
Accidents
City
Southfield, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
downriversundaytimes.com

Police investigating crash nearly hit by drunken driver

HEIGHTS – Police officers investigating a late-night crash were almost hit by a Dodge Charger driven by a 20-year-old Detroit man. About 11:30 p.m. July 17, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a serious injury accident on southbound Telegraph Road south of Joy Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a white...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on July 23 around 10:20 a.m. Gabriel Dawson left his residency located in the 16600 block of Wyoming Avenue. Officials say that Dawson left his home without permission from his parents and failed to return home....
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Traffic Accident#Michigan State Police#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested For Driving Impaired On M-10, Carrying Loaded 9mm Pistol

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle. Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding. Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit. In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol. MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Cracking Down On Speeding In Macomb County Today

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are cracking down on drivers who are speeding and conducting a speed enforcement along I-696 in Macomb County today. Troopers will be on I-696 today, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between I-94 and Dequindre Road. According to MSP, they are conducting the speed enforcement to reduce fatalities and traffic crashes, and change motorist behavior for a safer commute. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

2-year-old girl died, 3-month-old baby boy in critical condition after a crash in Allen Park (Allen Park, MI)

2-year-old girl died, 3-month-old baby boy in critical condition after a crash in Allen Park (Allen Park, MI)Nationwide Report. A 2-year-old girl lost her life and a 3-month-old baby boy was left in critical condition following a traffic collision Wednesday in Allen Park. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at 9 p.m. on northbound M-39 near Outer Drive [...]
ALLEN PARK, MI
Nationwide Report

7-year-old child died, another child seriously injured after a traffic collision in Allen Park (Allen Park, MI)

7-year-old child died, another child seriously injured after a traffic collision in Allen Park (Allen Park, MI)Nationwide Report. A 7-year-old child died and another child received serious injuries after their mother struck a vehicle and the median wall Wednesday night in Allen Park. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place just before 9 p.m. on the Southfield Freeway [...]
ALLEN PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy