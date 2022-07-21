MSP: 2-Year-Old Killed In Vehicle Crash On Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) — Police say a 2-year-old child has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Southfield Freeway.

According to Michigan State Police , the crash happened at about 8:50 p.m. on northbound M-39 near Outer Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle going northbound in the right lane traveled at a high speed when it struck another vehicle. The car, driven by a 30-year-old woman, crossed all lanes and collided with the median barrier.

Police say the child killed in the crash was not wearing a seat belt and was sitting behind the driver at the time of the crash. Another child was “sitting in a car seat with only a lap belt over the seat” and was thrown from the seat, sustaining serious injuries.

Police initially reported that the child was 7. However, a further investigation identified that child as a 2-year-old girl. The other child was identified as a 3-month-old boy in critical condition.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

“Troopers are still working to identify the children as their mother is extremely distraught and also may be impaired,” MSP said in a tweet.

An investigation is ongoing.

