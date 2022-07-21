ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Search For Suspect Who Robbed Bank In Dearborn Heights

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a bank robbery.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a bank robbery. | Credit: Dearborn Heights Police Department

The incident happened at about 3:10 p.m. on July 20 at the Comerica Bank located at 4401 S. Telegraph.

Police say he was reported to be last known to be in the area of S. Gulley at Amherst, near Van Born.

If you recognize the subject, please call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770 or 911, or report anonymously for a cash reward to Crime Stoppers at www.1800speakup.org or by calling 1-800-773-2587.

