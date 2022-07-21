ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five indicted in ‘Iron Pipeline’ investigation of guns smuggled from South to NYC

By Rocco Parascandola, Leonard Greene, New York Daily News
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is pictured during a press conference announcing the indictments and arrests of five individuals allegedly involved in a gun trafficking ring at the Queens District Attorney’s office on Thursday. Shawn Inglima/New York Daily News/TNS

Nearly 200 guns were seized and five accused gun-runners were indicted after a year-long investigation of an “Iron Pipeline” branch that ran from Tennessee to New York City and helped fuel a spate of violence across Queens and other parts of the city, authorities said Thursday.

Tennessee wasn’t even in the Top 10 of gun suppliers to New York, according to a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

But the latest weapons haul puts the Volunteer State in the crosshairs of a firearms crackdown , with law enforcement leaders determined to cut off the supply chain.

“Illegal gun traffickers who flood our neighborhoods with dangerous firearms put every resident of our borough at grave risk,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “We have seen far too many instances of guns, purchased down South and trafficked into New York, that are then recovered at devastating crime scenes, leaving bloodshed and tragedy on our streets.”

Operation Hotcakes, an 11-month investigation, led to the arrest of a 70-year-old Tennessee man, Richard Horne, whom authorities alleged was the main supplier.

Cops used court-authorized surveillance to track local dealers who made trips to Knoxville, Tenn., to meet with Horne, according to the indictment. Intercepted conversations between Horne and one of his buyers revealed overt discussions of makes, models, and prices of the firearms that were purchased, officials said.

According to Katz, laws regulating the sale and possession of firearms in Tennessee are much more lenient than in New York and other states. Horne was recorded warning his alleged New York customer, Jonathan Harris, about federal agents monitoring a gun show at which they were planning to meet.

Once Harris bought the guns, he would contact several of his customers to arrange the delivery of the weapons to Queens and the Bronx, officials said.

NYPD detectives stopped one of those customers during a scheduled Bronx pickup and recovered two shopping bags — each containing four loaded pistols in individual gun cases, according to court papers.

Cops later arrested Harris, 28, upon his return home from Tennessee and recovered 23 firearms from a plastic tote storage in the trunk of his vehicle, and another six guns from two bags that were also in the trunk, officials said.

“Building long-term investigations to stop accused gun traffickers from funneling illegal firearms up the Iron Pipeline is one layer of the NYPD’s relentless work to eradicate gun violence in New York City,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “This is the work we all must continue – and we will – because the lives of New Yorkers we serve depend on it.”

Katz said throughout the investigation, the suspected gun dealers sold and were in possession of 182 firearms, 136 high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Also arrested were Anthony Sanford, 57, of Jamaica, Oliver Sanford, 40, of Springfield Gardens, and Thomas Parsley, 44, of the Bronx.

They were indicted on Tuesday by a Queens County grand jury and charged with criminal sale of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

In 2020, according to a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 101 firearms recovered in the Empire State came from Tennessee, 11th on the list.

Most of the 7,254 guns recovered that year — 910 — were sold in New York, followed by Georgia, with 632, Virginia, with 491, and South Carolina, with 427.

