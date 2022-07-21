Milwaukee Minute Arcade will power up July 28 at The Cooperage, highlight local game development

Chapter 1: Issuing a New Year’s Resolution…In Summer. I have a tendency to overdo things. It’s a trend that started back in high school. While others used senior year to slack off, I used it to create a bad feature-length film. Five years later, I did the same thing for my senior thesis at UW-Milwaukee, though I’d like to think winning an award and getting into some film festivals made it slightly less bad. As an adult, the trend continues in ways that are both productive and the exact opposite of that. Ever try October’s “31 Days Of Horror Challenge” where you watch a horror movie every single day? I don’t recommend it. Scares lose their effect when watching a spooky movie turns into a chore only two weeks in. The pandemic forced my wife and I to go through two wedding ceremonies, which were special, but I think both of us would have preferred two honeymoons instead. And I’m still doing the film thing, this time trading narrative features for my first ever documentary (highlighting the ethics surrounding the sale of dinosaur fossils).

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO