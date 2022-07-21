ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Minute Arcade will power up July 28 at The Cooperage, highlight local game development

By Matt Wild
milwaukeerecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2020, Milwaukee musician Jordan Davis added “Milwaukee game developer” to his resume when he released Space Raft: The Game. The NES-style video game was inspired by Davis’s band, Space Raft, and was an absolute blast to play. Since then, Davis has continued tinkering with his 8-bit obsession, and on...

milwaukeerecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeerecord.com

Stuff We Missed: Oh god, the Air & Water Show is this weekend [VROOOOOOM]

Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Can something really be considered “missed” when it’s screeching through the air for hours at a time? Yep, the Milwaukee Air & Water Show is this weekend. Those Blue Angels [VROOOOOOM] have been practicing for about a few days now [VROOOOOOM], and they’re set to really ramp things up [VROOOOOOM] Saturday and Sunday. Your mileage may vary on your enjoyment of machines of war and destruction constantly buzzing overhead, terrifying pets and small children, demanding honor and respect—in case you haven’t honored and respected the military enough in the past five minutes—but, we dunno. We still hate the things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

WNBA in Milwaukee? Packers HOF Butler wants it to happen

NFL and Packers Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler has his next business venture laid out, and it involves basketball in Milwaukee. In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Butler made his wishes known that he would like to own a WNBA franchise. He says it will likely be a two-year process as he rounds up investors and develops a marketing plan for the potential franchise. The article cites Butler's new HOF status and the recent success of the Bucks as two reasons why now may be the time to start the effort.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Vivent Health to Expand Milwaukee Health Clinic Benefitting the Needs of Patients

Vivent Health, formerly the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, recently announced the location of their new Milwaukee clinic at 1311 N. Sixth Street near the Deer District. The new location is on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and McKinley Avenue in downtown’s West Town neighborhood. Vivent Health’s current Milwaukee clinic is at 820 N. Plankinton Avenue. Its corporate and administrative offices are at 648 N Plankinton Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Cudahy, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

What You Need to Know About the Aug. 9 Primary Election in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. . Residents will help choose their party’s nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 9, with the Senate race...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mega Millions jackpot hits $660M: 'I'm going to win that money'

MILWAUKEE - The Mega Millions jackpot hit an estimated $660 million Friday night as the drawing deadline came and went at 9 p.m. FOX6 News spoke to people who rushed to get a ticket earlier the night. Each of them said, if they won, they wouldn't just keep the money for themselves.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Buy From a Black Woman' pop-up event to make stop in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Supporting female entrepreneurship in the Black community is the goal of a nonprofit organization called Buy From A Black Woman. The founder of the organization is preparing to bring her message to Milwaukee this weekend. A pop-up shop featuring five vendors who are Black female business...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity 'extreme' for 10 straight weeks

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 22 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a fifth consecutive week. Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 10 consecutive weeks. According to the health department, the city saw 244.5 new COVID-19 cases...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Power
Person
Harryhausen
milwaukeerecord.com

Wisconsin Birding Challenge 2022: Exploring every county in the state

Chapter 1: Issuing a New Year’s Resolution…In Summer. I have a tendency to overdo things. It’s a trend that started back in high school. While others used senior year to slack off, I used it to create a bad feature-length film. Five years later, I did the same thing for my senior thesis at UW-Milwaukee, though I’d like to think winning an award and getting into some film festivals made it slightly less bad. As an adult, the trend continues in ways that are both productive and the exact opposite of that. Ever try October’s “31 Days Of Horror Challenge” where you watch a horror movie every single day? I don’t recommend it. Scares lose their effect when watching a spooky movie turns into a chore only two weeks in. The pandemic forced my wife and I to go through two wedding ceremonies, which were special, but I think both of us would have preferred two honeymoons instead. And I’m still doing the film thing, this time trading narrative features for my first ever documentary (highlighting the ethics surrounding the sale of dinosaur fossils).
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor's office announced Friday. Immediately following a press conference for the Milwaukee Air & Water show, Mayor Johnson took an at-home test which produced a positive result. The mayor's office said the mayor will isolate himself at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Indie Games#Game Development#Video Game#Milwaukee Minute Arcade#Nes#Acq
WISN

2 men killed in Milwaukee double shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed two people early Friday morning. It happened near W. Fond Du Lac Avenue and W. Congress Street around 12:45 a.m. The victims were a 37-year-old Wauwatosa man and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man. The circumstance leading up to the shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings wound 3

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 23 responded to at least three separate shootings. It continued a violent 24-hour stretch across the city after four other people were wounded Friday night. Two men were also killed early Friday morning. Unknown location. Just before 6:30 a.m., a 39-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New COVID-19 variant causing infections, re-infections

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — "Right now, it seems like everyone has COVID," UW Health Doctor Jeff Pothof told 12 News Friday. “Every time we have a new variant that becomes dominant, it’s dominant because it’s better than the previous version. Better in the sense that it’s easier to catch, and they typically do a better job of evading our immune response.”
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Say sayonora to the storms, hello to some sunnier weather

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--They came and went. All those storms we were tracking Saturday evening into Sunday morning. We had reports of heavy rain, some spots receiving between 3 and 6 inches. There was also one funnel report Saturday evening near Beaver Dam. Luckily we didn't have extensive damage. And thank you for all the pictures, by the way. You can send yours to pix@cbs58.com if you'd like to include yours. Also, you can send them via the CBS 58 weather app. It was a very useful tool during all the storms. Hopefully you received all your alerts via this platform.
BEAVER DAM, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nintendo
WISN

All that you need to know about the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show will roar into Milwaukee this weekend. Spectators can watch for free from Bradford Beach and part of McKinley Beach. People can also purchase tickets for the reserved seating areas. The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man's car targeted by criminals 7 times in just 3 months

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on the city's east side says thieves have targeted his car seven times – yes, seven. "On the 19th of April, I purchased the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. It was stolen on the 20th," said the victim, who did not want to be shown on camera out of fear whoever is messing with his car would retaliate. "Nothing seems to be helping."
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Proton therapy for cancer patients will soon be available in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— In just about two years, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin will be home to the first location where proton therapy will be available to Wisconsinites battling cancer. Dr. Christopher Schultz has been with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin for 32 years. He now sits...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy