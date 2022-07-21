ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Important Fair entry deadlines

By Sponsored by Teton County Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — The 2022 Teton County Fair kicks off next week and there is still time to enter into some of the Fair’s most popular events. “The deadlines are right around the corner, but we still have openings for a variety...

Tickets on sale now for five festive nights at the Teton County Fair

JACKSON, Wyo. — After indulging in The Lion’s Club Breakfast, visiting the award-winning rabbits and pigs in Heritage Arena, witnessing the art of horsemanship at Horse Show events, exploring the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall, playing a round of mini golf, and feeling your way through the petting zoo, there is even more fun to be found at the 66th annual Teton County Fair! In tradition, the night events will kick off with the Fair Concert on Wednesday, July 27, at the Rodeo Arena. This year’s concert features soulful Americana and country music artists Ian Munsick, Elvie Shane, and guest Kylie Frey. This is guaranteed to be a boot-stomping, two-stepping jamboree to remember. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person at the Fair office or www.tetoncountyfair.com.
TETON COUNTY, WY
A first look at 4805 Little Horsethief Lane

JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
JACKSON, WY
Director of Fundraising

Our Mission: To inspire and develop student-athletes through innovative and accessible ski and snowboard programs that provide opportunities to pursue personal excellence in snowsports and life. Our Values:. ⚫ FUN ⚫ COMMITMENT ⚫ TEAMWORK ⚫ SPORTSMANSHIP ⚫ COMPETITION. POSITION DESCRIPTION:. The Director of Fundraising (DF) is...
JACKSON, WY
11 Things To Do In Victor, Idaho (Fun Activities & Places To Go)

Victor is a little community in Idaho’s Teton County that is situated close to Grand Teton National Park. But despite how quiet it may seem; this little town offers attractive services and activities that you won’t find in other places. So don’t let that fool you. You will quickly fall in love with Victor if you adore the outdoors.
VICTOR, ID
EXPLAINER: Illegal camping in Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. — Across a ten day span from July 11- 22, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) made 27 illegal camping citations, according to press logs from JPD. In the summer, police field more calls than usual for illegal camping on city streets and in local parks, as it can be a more feasible housing option for transient summer residents.
JACKSON, WY
JH Wildlife Foundation releases vehicle collision report

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation has completed the latest Wildlife Vehicle Collision (WVC) report. Overall, the charts show a general decline of WVC’s on Teton County highways. A total of 220 WVC’s were reported in Teton County from May 2019 to April 2020, and a...
JACKSON, WY
Quiet retreat off Village Rd: 3850 W Kimball Lane

WILSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listings below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
WILSON, WY
Front of House Support Positions- Host / Food Runner

The Snake River Grill team is seeking a Lead Host & Food Runner to join our iconic restaurant located on Jackson’s town square for over 29 years. We take great pride in our staff and they, in return, take great care of our guests. Work with a team that supports and believes in one another while being recognized as an individual. Make great personal connections through our long-time clientele while learning from a restaurant that serves hospitality in its sincerest form.
JACKSON, WY
Teton County Recycling Center to close for two days

JACKSON, Wyo. — Due to parking lot resurfacing, the Teton County Recycling Center, parking lot and recycling bins will be tomorrow and Saturday, July 22-23. According to a press release from the county, specialty recycling services such as e-waste collection and shredding services will not be available during this time. “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience while this work is completed,” the county said.
Booze On Demand: Alcohol Delivery Companies See Growth In Wyoming

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats continue to grow in popularity, a new business model has come to mind: alcohol deliveries. There are at least three alcohol delivery companies in Wyoming: Deliver My Liquor 307 in Cheyenne, Jackalope Alcohol...
CASPER, WY
Dress your dog like a pro for National Hot Dog Month

JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s National Hot Dog Month and when it comes to celebrating, you don’t have to tell us twice. In honor of the national holiday, Bovine & Swine craft meats is here to celebrate with their Natural Cased Beef Hot Dog and inspirations to draw upon as you celebrate.
JACKSON, WY
Teton Crest Trail improvements to cause delays for hikers

MOOSE, Wyo.— In the coming weeks, hikers may experience delays due to a series of intermittent closures on a section of the Teton Crest Trail. 30-minute closures near the summit of Paintbrush Divide will occur between July 21-26, Aug. 4-9, and Aug. 18-23. “Visitors who plan to hike over...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Red Flag fire warning issued across Teton County today

JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton issued the first Red Flag Warning of the wildfire season for Teton County and the surrounding areas starting at noon today through 8 p.m. This comes as humidity has dropped into low levels, above normal temperatures and gusty winds that...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Heads up! Expect delays on Fall Creek Road next week

WILSON, Wyo. — Motorists who regularly use Fall Creek Road may experience delays next week, according to a press release from Teton County. Beginning Monday, crews from Lower Valley Energy will be digging a trench to allow for underground electric on Fall Creek Road between Cottonwood Canyon Road and approximately 200 feet north of Bald Eagle Road.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Spring Creek HOA charged with discrimination

JACKSON, Wyo. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has charged the Spring Creek Homeowners Association (SCHOA), the governing body of approximately 131 residential units in Jackson, with discriminating against two homeowners because of their disability by imposing restrictions on their assistance animals. When the homeowners...
JACKSON, WY
Feds sue Jackson Hole homeowners association over dog discrimination

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that it is charging Spring Creek Homeowners Association, the governing body of approximately 131 residential housing units in Jackson, with discriminating against two homeowners because of disability by imposing restrictions on their assistance animals, and for retaliating against them for filing a Fair Housing Act complaint.
JACKSON, WY
Red Flag Warning issued for North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will lead to erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY Fire Zone....415. In West Central WY Fire Zone....414. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Park. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette...Teton. * WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 to 15 percent.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY

