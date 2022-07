The Russo brothers would "love" to make a Marvel TV show – and the pair joked that they would pick the most unlikely superheroes to star in it. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at the UK junket for their new movie – The Gray Man, which lands on Netflix worldwide today (Friday, July 22) – Joe and Anthony Russo said they hadn't ruled out the possibility of working with Marvel Studios again. And, if the opportunity arose to do so, the siblings would certainly be open to making a Disney Plus series for Marvel's juggernaut franchise, aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO