ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Leading figures urge drugs firm to lower price of ‘game-changing’ HIV prevention drug

By Lizzy Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dej7u_0gnhIrte00
Olly Alexander Photograph: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Nobel laureates, business leaders, former premiers and celebrities have urged a UK pharmaceutical company to lower the price of its groundbreaking HIV prevention drug and ensure it is not kept “out of reach” of the world’s poor.

In a letter signed by dozens of high-profile figures, including Sir Richard Branson, the singer Olly Alexander, the economist Joseph Stiglitz and Helen Clark, the former prime minister of New Zealand, the pharmaceutical company ViiV Healthcare is praised for having developed the first of a new kind of HIV prevention drug.

But, the letter says, the “transformative effect” that cabotegravir (CAB-LA), a long-acting injectable , could have on the global Aids pandemic would be restricted to high-income countries unless ViiV lowers the price.

“If CAB-LA is not widely available and affordable, it will deepen the inequalities that both fuel the Aids pandemic, and that are exacerbated by it. Access to life-saving science cannot and must not be dependent on the passport you hold or the money in your pocket,” the letter warns.

Signatories also include Winnie Byanyima, executive director of Unaids, Mo Ibrahim, the billionaire businessman, Joyce Banda, the former president of Malawi, actors David Oyelowo and Stephen Fry and the singer Adam Lambert.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than two-thirds of people living with HIV are in Africa and that 460,000 people on the continent – 67% of the global total – died from HIV-related causes in 2020. Although mortality has dropped by almost 50% since 2010, the Covid pandemic severely disrupted services, diagnoses and treatment.

Approved in the US in December and in the UK the following month, cabotegravir is an injectable, long-acting medicine that needs to be taken only every few months, as opposed to the daily pills that characterise most pre-exposure prophylaxis (PReP) regimes .

It is proving to be one of the most effective methods to prevent HIV transmission and the ease of taking it means it “could be a lifeline for so many, including young women who fear of stigma if they are seen taking medication for HIV, gay men and transgender people facing repression and homophobia, and sex workers who need better options”, says the letter.

However, the drug is understood to be too expensive for low- and middle-income countries and funders. ViiV, a subsidiary of GSK based in Brentford, west London, entered into voluntary licensing negotiations with the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool in May and insists it is moving “at speed” towards finalising a deal that could see other manufacturers produce generic – and likely cheaper – versions of the drug.

Related: Increase funding or abandon hope of ending malaria, TB and Aids, UK warned

But the global health community is concerned that the process could still take years, particularly given the complexity of the drug, during which time, it says, many lives could be saved by more “equitable and affordable access” to cabotegravir.

ViiV has pledged that, until a generic becomes available, it will supply the drug “at a non-profit price for public programmes in low-income, least developed and all sub-Saharan African countries”. But fears remain that the non-profit price will still be too high for much of the world.

“While many in the global north are getting access to long-acting HIV prevention tools and medicines, Africans are overwhelmingly denied the opportunity,” said Lilian Mworeko, regional coordinator of the International Community of Women Living with HIV Eastern Africa (ICWEA).

“It is worse for groups who continue to be left behind like adolescent girls and young women. As long as the price is unaffordably high for our governments and for funders to purchase, we will continue to be locked out from being able to access them. They are vital to preventing new HIV infections and they could become transformational in treatment. Our message is simple: all of our lives matter.”

A GSK spokesperson said: “We have a strong track-record of working with the global HIV community to achieve our common goal of making our HIV medicines widely available around the world for those who could benefit from them, irrespective of where they live.

“We are committed to helping to enable expanded access to our newest medicine, cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP, which we believe has the potential to be a gamechanger in HIV prevention, and we are working at speed with partners to find solutions, including rapidly finalising a voluntary licence agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool.”

It is understood that an agreement is imminent.

Comments / 11

Related
The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

New miracle drug may increase the human lifespan to 200 years

A new miracle drug could increase the human lifespan by up to 200 years. Dr. Andrew Steele, a British computational biologist recently published a new book on the longevity of human life. In the book, the doctor argues that it is completely feasible for humans to live beyond our standard 100-year lifespan thanks to a new type of drug.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Stiglitz
Person
Mo Ibrahim
Person
Olly Alexander
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Winnie Byanyima
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Joyce Banda
Daily Mail

Administration warns 'under vaccinated' Americans: Biden team will hand out more n95 masks beyond the 400 million made available as it outlines strategy to deal with surging BA.5 variant – and warns 350 weekly deaths is still 'too high'

The White House is warning Americans to take precautions in indoor settings and prepare for the surging BA.5 variant – even if they have already contracted a recent case of COVID with a related omicron variant. 'Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine

July 14 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Thursday identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators on Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot. read more.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Hiv Prevention#United Nations#Malaria#Healthcare
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

Omicron BA.5's New Symptom Only Affects COVID-19 Patients At Night

An immunologist believes the latest strain of COVID-19 is showing a new symptom – intense night sweats that make it difficult to sleep. Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Ireland and member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board, has issued a warning against the severe symptoms from the newly identified strain.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

371K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy