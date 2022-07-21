ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Draghi: Italian prime minister resigns after coalition collapses

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Mario Draghi has resigned as Italy’s prime minster after coalition allies withdrew support for his administration by boycotting a confidence vote.

This France 24 broadcast shows the 74-year-old, nicknamed “Super Mario,” being applauded in parliament.

After an initial rejection last week, Mr Draghi’s second offer of resignation was taken note of by president Sergio Mattarella, setting Italy on course for a general election.

The government had been in power for 17 months.

