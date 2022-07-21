ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA Women’s Euros 2022: The England Lionesses merch to shop ahead of the semi-final

By Daisy Lester
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFUVp_0gnhIQG900
The final will take place on 31 July at Wembley Stadium (The Independent)

On Wednesday night, the Lionesses’ moved one step closer to claiming the 2022 Women’s Euros trophy by defeating Spain 2-1 in Brighton.

The win means the team will face either Sweden or Belgium on Tuesday in a bid to make it to the Euros final on 31 July at Wembley Stadium.

The dramatic quarter-final match saw Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway turn the game around in the final few minutes after a strong opener from Spain’s Esther Gonzalez.

Toone’s goal sent the game into extra time and Stanway was then on hand to deliver the final kick that propelled the England women’s team into the semi-finals.

With hopes of bringing home the trophy high among football fans, many supporters will be looking to cheer on from the sidelines or the sofa with some Lioness merch. From the England team’s kits and jerseys to the high-tech UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 ball, we’ve rounded up the best merchandise to shop now.

Nike UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Nike flight football: £119.95, Nike.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IOq1_0gnhIQG900
(Nike )

The official ball of the Women’s Euros 2022, the Nike flight has been engineered and honed over eight years to fly consistently across the pitch owing to the grooves, surface and aerodynamic shape. Now, you too can score with the boldly printed and high-tech ball.

In The Style ‘Three Lioness’ white t-shirt: £12, Inthestyle.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uetug_0gnhIQG900
(In The Style )

This minimalist Euros design from In The Style features the “three lioness” slogan in blue, with short sleeves and round neckline completing the design. Made from 100 per cent cotton, the lightweight style is perfect for cheering the England team on this summer.

UEFA England Lionesses zipped hoodie, junior: £15.99, Sportsdirect.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtuTH_0gnhIQG900
(Sports Direct )

Perfect for young Lionesses, this kids’ navy hoodie has a zip-up design and boasts the Women’s Euros 2022 logo on the right chest and the England logo on the left. Available in ages 7-13, it’s also reduced by 50 per cent right now.

England 2022 vapor match home: £114.95, Nike.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1so3_0gnhIQG900
(Nike )

Helping you match the players on the pitch, this England home match shirt features a streamlined design that moves with you as you play. The product is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester fibres that are extra breathable to wick away sweat and Nike claims it dries fast for peak performance.

Nike England women’s football jacket: £84.95, Nike.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jx2Ad_0gnhIQG900
(Nike)

Whether worn as a lightweight layer over your football kit or a jacket for when you cheer the England team on, this Nike England coat is a great piece of memorabilia. Finished in a fun blue, white and green abstract print, the jacket has a back vent and mesh lining to allow for airflow, meaning you won’t overheat on the move.

UEFA England away stadium shirt 2022-23: £74.95, Shopuefa.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dg8go_0gnhIQG900
(Nike)

Modelled after what the pros wear on the field, this slim-fit shirt is made from Nike’s Dri-Fit technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable while playing. The best bit? You can customise it with a name of your choice.

