World’s oldest giant male panda, dies aged 35

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
An An was the human equivalent of 105 years old, and had shown signs of failing heath over the past weeks.

Ocean Park, a marine and animal facility, had housed the panda since 1999, when he was given to Hong Kong as a gift from the Chinese government.

