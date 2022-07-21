Quidditch changes name to distance sport from JK Rowling

Quidditch has announced that it is changing its name in a bid to “distance” the sport from JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books.

The sport, which was inspired by the fictional game featured in Ms Rowling’s best-selling wizard novels, will now be known as “Quadball.”

Its governing body, QuidditchUK, has described the change as a “great moment,” indicating a “firm stance” for transgender players.

Ms Rowling attracted criticism from the public for her views on gender identity.