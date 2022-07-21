ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Turning up heat, US targets Nicaraguan sugar imports

By PAUL WISEMAN and GABRIELA SELSER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0YLK_0gnhI0dk00

The Biden administration dropped Nicaragua from a list of countries that can ship sugar to the United State at low import tax rates as the U.S. intensifies economic pressure on the authoritarian government of president Daniel Ortega.

The U.S. hands out sugar import quotas annually by country and imposes relatively modest levies on shipments that come in below the cutoff.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative put out a list late Wednesday allocating quotas to 39 countries from Argentina to Zimbabwe for just over 1.1 million metric tons for raw sugar cane. The quotas cover the budget year 2023, which starts Oct. 1. Nicaragua, which got a quota of more than 22,000 metric tons in budget year 2022, was excluded from the 2023 list.

Nicaragua last year exported $83.5 million worth of sugar to the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The administration has been considering ways to turn up the heat on the Nicaraguan government, which last year held what the U.S. considered daily show trails against antigovernment activists ahead of the fall elections. His likely opponents locked out of the contest, Ortega easily won a fourth straight term. The U.S. also accuses the Ortega government of corruption and sees the country's close relationship with Russia as a regional security threat.

Mario Amador, president of Nicaragua’s National Sugar Producers’ Commission, said he was caught off guard by the decision and called it unfortunate. He said that neither the Nicaraguan nor U.S. governments had given him advance notice. Amador said he would try to speak with officials at the U.S. embassy in Managua and the Nicaraguan industry and trade ministry upon his return from a business trip to Mexico.

“It is an issue of pressures on the government that undoubtedly affect hundreds of people,” Amador said.

He said the move by Washington would affect four sugar mills, some 800 producers and their families, as well as investors from Guatemala, Colombia, Spain, the United States and Nicaragua.

Nicaragua’s sugar sector produces nearly 2 million tons annually, more than half of which is exported. The approximately $200 million that it generates accounts for about 4% of Nicaragua’s gross national product and employs directly and indirectly some 150,000 people, according to the sugar commission.

The commission said that that sugar would have to be diverted to other, less lucrative markets.

___

Selser reported from Mexico City.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
Newsweek

Putin Meets With Top Officials as Russia Worries Over Devastating HIMARS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday with senior officials, amid concerns about Ukraine's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States that Western officials claim hamper Moscow's war efforts. The rocket systems first arrived in Ukraine in June from the U.S and have...
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Cane Sugar#Sugar Cane#Nicaraguan
The Associated Press

A religiously diverse Edmonton hosts Pope Francis' visit

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — As Pope Francis pays a historic visit to Canada, he is encountering a country that is less Catholic, more secular and more religiously diverse than the last time it hosted a pontiff two decades ago. And the city where he landed on Sunday — Edmonton — reflects that diversity more than outsiders might expect from a provincial capital in Canada’s prairie heartland. Edmonton and its province of Alberta do have a large, long-settled population of Christians of European descent. But Alberta also has had a religiously and ethnically diverse population from its early 20th century founding as a province, when small groups of Sikh immigrants arrived and Lebanese Muslims launched Al-Rashid Mosque, believed to be the nation’s oldest. Its original red-brick structure now stands in a city park featuring historical exhibits.
EDMONTON, KY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy