Quogue, NY

Dead shark washes up on New York beach

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
QUOGUE, N.Y. — A dead shark washed up on a New York beach on Wednesday, police say.

According to the Quogue Village Police Department on Facebook, officers responded to a beach after reports of a dead shark that was about 7 to 8 feet long.

The shark was washed back into the ocean before police could secure it, according to PIX11.

QVPD said they are working with South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program to monitor the situation. Police say swimmers and boaters should be cautious if in the area. If you see law enforcement in the area, police say to keep your distance and make room as they continue to monitor.

If the shark is spotted, call QVPD at 631-653-4791.

CBS News

A rise in reported shark attacks has beachgoers and officials concerned. Here's what to know.

New York City announced Rockaway Beach was closed Saturday because of shark sightings, just days after a 16-year-old surfer was bitten off Fire Island. The teenager was able to walk out of the water Wednesday after being bitten about 60 feet offshore at Kismet Beach, authorities said, with a four-inch laceration on his foot. The teen was the sixth Long Island beachgoer to experience a shark attack this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Shark sighting closes Rockaway Beach again on Saturday

Another shark sighting closed down Rockaway Beach for swimming on Saturday — the second in recent days, and in the midst of a blistering heat wave. The New York City Parks Department said the beach would be closed for swimming due to shark sightings in a tweet shortly after 2 p.m. The boardwalk and concessions would remain open, the tweet explained, adding, “We will reopen the beach when it is safe to do so.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Danger At The Beach: 6 Shark Attacks In 3 Weeks In New York State

There have been six shark attacks at New York beaches since the end of June. The increase in shark activity comes at a really bad time, as many New Yorkers have been hitting beaches in the state to cool down from the recent heatwave. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, there were two encounters with sharks. A dead shark washed up on Dune Road Beach in Quogue.
SCIENCE
PIX11

1 death due to heat exposure reported in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One person died due to heat exposure in New York City Saturday, officials said, as the city’s heat wave reached a fifth day. The person died of hyperthermia due to “environmental exposure,” according to the New York City Medical Examiner. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pulmonary emphysema were conditions that contributed to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

Coyote attacks, kills 6 of Martha Stewart’s peacocks

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A coyote killed six of Martha Stewart’s Instagram-famous peacocks during a brazen, daylight attack, the lifestyle maven confirmed Saturday via social media. “RIP beautiful BlueBoy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy. Any solutions for...
BEDFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Make A NYC Rat Your Next Pet?

If you have ever been to New York City, you already know that the chances of seeing one of their legendary “Subway Rats” are very high. The rats can be decently sized, averaging up to 16 to 20 inches long and 1 to 2 pounds in weight, which makes it easy for people to either be a) scared of the rat or b) grossed out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Surprising Reason For ‘New Gun Store’ in Hudson Valley, New York

Some Hudson Valley residents were shocked to see a "new gun store" open up in the region. "Chew's Guns & Ammo" recently appeared in Rockland County, New York. Signs outside the store read "Guns. Army Surplus. Knives. Antiques. Ammo. Collectables. Buy Sell Trade," "Pelham's Favorite Gun Seller," "Guns Knives Surplus," "Buy Sell Trade," Antiques War Relics," and "We Buy Guns."
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Georgia mom arrives in Queens to reunite with missing son

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — When Bien Nguyen finally arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens early Friday afternoon, she was carrying a bag of clothing for her oldest son, Jossiah. The photo she had seen of the 25-year-old, taken on July 5, showed him on a subway bench with tattered jeans. He appeared homeless. The picture […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Teen surfer bitten by shark on Long Island speaks out

NEW YORK - The latest shark bite victim in our area is a 16-year-old surfer from Long Island. It is at least the fifth person to get bitten in the area so far this summer. "I didn't see anything coming, I felt on my foot, like, a bear trap," Max Haynes said about the attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Family of 5 injured in Long Island boat explosion: official

KINGS PORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three people were launched into the Steppingstone Marina following a boat explosion, according to a Great Neck fire official. Chief John Purcell told PIX11 News the boat explosion happened about 4:20 p.m. Friday. A family of five was sailing at the marina when the blast occurred — three of those […]
GREAT NECK, NY
96.9 WOUR

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Motorcycle passenger robs man in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A robbery in the Bronx was caught on camera earlier this month.It happened around 12:30 p.m. on July 12 at the corner of Nelson Avenue and West 164th Street in the Highbridge section.Video shows a man looking at his phone while sitting on the sidewalk when suddenly two individuals on a motorcycle pull up next to him.The passenger pulls out a firearm and points it at the man, then gets off the bike and grabs the man's phone out of his hand. Police say the passenger also demanded the man's wallet, which the victim is seen handing over.The suspect then gets back on the motorcycle and takes off.Police say the victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

