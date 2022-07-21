Another Case of Lug Nut Tampering Under Investigation

Additional charges have been filed and bond has been increased for the two men involved in a high-speed pursuit and shooting incident that ended in Madison last Thursday. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg face felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, alternate counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm. Bond was increased to 100,000 dollars cash. The pursuit began in Minnehaha County as an attempted drug bust and continued on I-29, on Highway 34, and through Colman before ending up in Madison. Shots were fired at law enforcement by the suspects throughout the pursuit. No one was hurt in the incident. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for August 3rd.

MADISON, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO