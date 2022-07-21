ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Another Case of Lug Nut Tampering Under Investigation

brookingsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotion blur shot of a sports coupe driving fast in a curve. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another incident of lug nut tampering. Yesterday afternoon shortly before two, a 2004 Jeep...

www.brookingsradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

Woman sentenced for illegal firearm possession

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls area woman has been sentenced for prohibited possession of a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of South Dakota. U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell announced that 35-year-old Elizabeth Ashley Drake, described by the release...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man sentenced in meth, fentanyl conspiracy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 176 months in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell announced the sentencing of Det Khaoon, who in July 2021 was indicted on charges of conspiring to intentionally distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update: 4 hurt in house fire

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Four people were taken to the hospital following an early morning house fire in western Sioux Falls. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of West Pine Meadows Place. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says three people were located...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Additional charges filed against pair who led officers on pursuit last Thursday

Additional charges have been filed and bond has been increased for the two men involved in a high-speed pursuit and shooting incident that ended in Madison last Thursday. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg face felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, alternate counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm. Bond was increased to 100,000 dollars cash. The pursuit began in Minnehaha County as an attempted drug bust and continued on I-29, on Highway 34, and through Colman before ending up in Madison. Shots were fired at law enforcement by the suspects throughout the pursuit. No one was hurt in the incident. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for August 3rd.
MADISON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Volga, SD
Brookings County, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Brookings, SD
County
Brookings County, SD
Brookings, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Incest victim comes face-to-face with father

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s often a deep, dark secret in families that victims keep hidden due to their own shame. But this victim of incest is sharing her story and how coming face-to-face with her abuser, her father, still haunts her today. 22-year-old Justice Haggin says...
KELOLAND TV

Accused armed robber now faces federal charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of two March armed robberies of convenience stores in Sioux Falls has been indicted on federal charges in those incidents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s District Office. Samuel Oreoluwa Roberts, 23, of Sioux Falls, was indicted on July 6 on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Jeep#The Sheriff S Office#Crimestoppers
KELOLAND TV

One person injured in downtown fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fight between several people in downtown Sioux Falls left one man hurt after he jumped over a wall near the river. Police say it started when a group of transients started arguing. One man grabbed a hammer and swung it at another person.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Scammers posing as police take thousands from two victims in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report scammers posing as deputies took thousands from two victims. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said according to the victims’ report Monday, the scammers said they were deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department and there was supposedly a warrant issued because they missed their jury duty. The scammers were persuasive in keeping the victims on the phone, saying if they hung up, they would be arrested almost immediately.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Supreme Court denies state’s appeal in cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the state’s appeal regarding the competency of murder suspect Algene Vossen. Earlier this year, a lower court ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen is not physically or mentally fit to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota woman back in 1974.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

7 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls ran alcohol compliance checks in the northeast area of the city Monday night. Of the 35 businesses officers checked, seven failed and sold alcohol to someone under 21-years-old. In each case the employee responsible was given a ticket and a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Grass fire threatens homes in rural Codington County

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue spent nearly four hours battling a grass fire west of town on Tuesday. The initial call, which came in just after 3:30, was a report of a baler on fire on 449th Avenue. By the time they got there, the fire had spread into a...
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaiian honeymoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a picture-perfect July ceremony on the shores of Lake Thompson, two people committing their love for each other. To celebrate their new chapter in life, newlyweds Joe and Kaelene Tappe set off for Hawaii. Their time in paradise quickly turned to tragedy as Joe set out on his board to ride the surf. A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing his t5 and t6 vertebrae. Unconcious, he narrowly escaped drowning and was rushed to the ER. Doctors say it’s a miracle he’s not paralyzed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan Society residents take trip to quarry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Good Samaritan Society residents took a plunge hundreds of feet below the interstate Friday. They got a tour of the Knife River quarry. Residents were in for a bumpy ride as they made their way into the quarry in Sioux Falls. They ended up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Early morning house fire in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the west side of the city Saturday morning. The call came in just before 4 a.m. to West Pine Meadows Place. There were initial reports of multiple people inside the home at the time...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Sioux Falls Police find 13-year-old runaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department says a missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe. She had last been seen Monday night; police asked for help to find her on social media Tuesday morning. The police department shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon the teenager was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy