ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Alligator gets stuck underneath Florida police officer’s car

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiWuJ_0gnhHPPd00

LEESBURG, Fla. — An alligator got stuck underneath a Florida police officer’s car Wednesday.

According to WFTV, Leesburg police spent time Wednesday trying to “wrangle” an alligator that took off and found itself wedged under one of the officers’ patrol car.

Well, we don’t see this every day... While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car,” said Leesburg police on Twitter.

Police say the alligator was safely removed and the vehicle has no permanent damage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Universal Orlando CityWalk evacuated after fight in parking garage between juveniles, police say

Universal Orlando's CityWalk evacuated after fight in parking garage between juveniles, police say. Orlando police responded to Universal Orlando's CityWalk Saturday night following reports of a fight between "several juveniles," and evacuated the area out of an abundance of caution, according to a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department. ORLANDO,...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Haines City man, 22, killed after losing control of ATV

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City man died Saturday night after an ATV incident in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said that the 22-year-old was heading north on North 15th Street at 11:10 p.m. while traveling at a high speed. Troopers said...
HAINES CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alligator#Gator#Wftv#Cox Media Group
click orlando

1 man dies, 1 man hospitalized in Seminole County crash, FHP says

A 66-year-old man died and a 36-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the 36-year-old man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette south on Sanford Avenue near Old Western Trail when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a culvert.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Fire officials: Volusia County duplex catches on fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, Volusia County fire officials responded to a duplex with spreading flames. According to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association, the fire was located on Soco Trail and started in the garage. The fire then spread to surrounding units. Fire crews were able to...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida

The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

UPDATE: Missing Clermont woman located

CLERMONT, Fla. – UPDATE: Clermont police said a missing woman has been “recovered,” but no other details have been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Clermont police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen July 14 leaving an apartment complex. Police announced Wednesday that they were looking...
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Man found dead after carjacking in Osceola County, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking homicide after a body was found in Davenport. Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive male when they found the victim on Westside Boulevard just off Ronald Reagan Parkway on Thursday. The victim was...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy