Fifty-two years ago Bread and Puppet Theater performed “Our Domestic Resurrection Circus” for the first time at Goddard College in Plainfield. Since then, this capacious and provocative title has served as the basis of annual spectacles that generations of audiences have come to rely on for satire and celebration in the face of intolerable circumstances. This year, Bread and Puppet will take up the tradition again, albeit with a timely subtitle: “The Apocalypse Defiance Circus.”

PLAINFIELD, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO