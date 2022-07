Chandler Bryant, O.D., of Pelham, Tennessee, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. A native of Pelham, Bryant is the son of Greg Bryant and Jennifer Kapalezynski and the stepson of Aletha Bryant and Anthony Kapalezynski. He is the grandson of Edith and Elmer Bryant and Peggy and James Goodman. Bryant is a graduate of Tullahoma High School and Rhodes College.

PELHAM, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO