ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

High End Luxury Includes Your Own Banquet Area in This $8m West Bloomfield Home

By Lisa Marie
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's the type of luxury you can find at a Ritz Carlton resort, and the type of luxury you can find in one $8M West Bloomfield, Michigan home. The interesting thing is, it's about the same. Seriously. Currently on the market, and one of the largest in the state...

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1240 WJIM

Yes, This House is Stunning. But, $2 Million to Live in Ohio?

Admittedly, this Ohio home is gorgeous. But...it's Ohio. Located at 26281 W River Road in Perrysburg, this spacious property is listed for a whopping $1,899,999. The home sits on close to 27 acres of land bordering the Maumee River. While the design is listed as Midcentury, there's definitely a modern/cottage...
OHIO STATE
visitdetroit.com

Enjoy dining outside along the waterfront at these restaurants in metro Detroit

In Michigan and in metro Detroit, you’re never too far from the water, and that means you’re also never too far from dining on the waterfront. In metro Detroit, there are plenty of places to grab a drink and a bite to eat while soaking up the sun and sitting near the water. From fresh fish to burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more, we have a list of the best places to dine along the waterfront in metro Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Owners of popular Sunflour Bakehaus looking to sell bakery

The owners of the Sunflour Bakehaus in downtown Farmington are seeking new owners for their popular bakery. Becky Burns and Jeff Pavlik posted on the bakery’s Facebook page that after almost 25 years, they’re ready to hang up their aprons. “There are people interested in buying Sunflour Bakehaus...
FARMINGTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
County
Oakland County, MI
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Real Estate
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Business
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Oakland County, MI
Business
1240 WJIM

Here’s Why Michigan Should Be the Pizza Capital of America

"Welcome to Michigan--Pizza Capital of the US!" Even though pizza's been around in the United States since the early 1900s, its popularity exploded after World War II. Soldiers fell in love with the Italian delicacy while they were stationed overseas, and drove a national craving for pizza that's never let up.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Main Art theater demolished Monday afternoon in downtown Royal Oak

Royal Oak — The curtains were literally coming down Monday afternoon on the Main Art theater in Royal Oak as a crew worked to demolish the 80-year-old venue, a showcase of independent cinema in Metro Detroit since the 1990s. Red curtains lining the walls and rows of theater chairs...
ROYAL OAK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Home Entertainment#Pub#Welcome Home#Housing List#Ritz Carlton
weddingchicks.com

Bringing the Countryside to the City at this Tented, Country Club Wedding in Detroit

Alexa and Michael were married in a beautiful upscale rustic tent wedding at the Country Club Of Detroit in August of 2021. Originally planned to be held in September of 2020, the couple had worked tirelessly with all of their vendors to plan their perfect day. When the Covid pandemic required them to postpone, the couple knew the wait would be worth it in the end. While the process of moving the date was stressful, the one thing they had known from the start was that they wanted an outdoor wedding. As a perfect complement to this requirement, their new wedding day was bright, beautiful, and hot. The florals by Twigs And Branches Floral were stunning - the tents and rentals meant to awe. Guests were treated to a touching ceremony beneath a stunning tree on the Country Club’s property, followed by dinner and dancing under the expansive and impressive Sperry tents provided by Chance Productions. The planning process was led by wedding planner Jennie Wiegand of Beautiful Day Planning, who's wedding planning and navigation brought everything that Alexa envisioned to life. All of the images are in the full gallery here, and make sure to keep scrolling to hear more about how this day came together!\
DETROIT, MI
restaurantclicks.com

Detroit’s Ultimate Mexican Food Guide

Mexican food is one of those cuisines that anyone can enjoy, no matter their taste. Sweet, savory, spicy, it has it all. So, you can imagine how many fantastic opportunities there are to enjoy Mexican cuisine in a big city. I enjoy Mexican cuisine, so I compiled this list of...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936

Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn lottery winner’s name being used in scam

On the morning of July 19, a New York woman got a text message from an unknown number, claiming that a man who had won the lottery in Michigan was trying to give away $20,000 each to two random winners. The man’s name being used was Keith Burge of Dearborn,...
DEARBORN, MI
US 103.1

South Lyon Cider Mill Closing After 102 Years of Business

After 102 years of business, Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill in South Lyon is throwing in the towel and calling it quits. Now, before you freak out, there is some good news. A good portion of their land will still be used for farming but will be under new ownership. According to WDIV, Blake's Farms will be taking over.
SOUTH LYON, MI
thevarsitynews.net

34904 Bunker Hill Dr

Stunning updated home in farmington hills! This home is set deep in the neighborhood with a beautiful backyard with a pond! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, master bed room with walk-in closet and full bath. Family room with wood floors and fire place. Finished basement with a spacious rec room. 2 car attached garage. Nice deck in the backyard to enjoy the pond view! Don't miss out this one will not last.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Camping on the Cut brings outdoor enthusiasts to Downtown Detroit

Camping under the stars in the middle of Detroit is an experience you can have only once a year. But camping enthusiasts arrived at 6 p.m. Saturday and don’t plan on leaving until 10 a.m. Sunday morning for Camping on the Cut, hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. The...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy