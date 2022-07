This 1 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on July 22nd 2022 with a list price $295,000. You can’t beat brand new!! Very well done chalet with all the right amenities! Expansive mountain views, radiant heat, open floor plan, room for expansion, fields for a small farm, detached equipment/barn/garage hosts rooms for at least 2 cars, probably more! Deck off the back to relax and enjoy the views. Nice lot with plenty of open space for perennials and shrubbery. Don’t miss this one!

GREENSBORO, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO