Citrus County, FL

Citrus County School District to host summer career fair

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLECANTO, Fla. — The Citrus County School District will be hosting a career fair on July 21 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the College of Central Florida Conference Center in Lecanto. The...

www.baynews9.com

hernandosun.com

Meet the Candidates: School Board District 5 – Aug. 23 Primary

All School Board candidates will appear on all three ballot types: Nonpartisan, Democrat and Republican. All voters in the county vote for candidates from a single district. If a single candidate does not receive more than 50% of the vote in the primary, then the top two vote-getters will run off in the Nov. 8 election.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

New start and stop times approved for the 2022-23 school year

The school board approved the new bell times for the upcoming school year at a meeting on Tuesday, officially releasing the start and stop times for each public school in Marion County. The durations of the school day at each school are evaluated annually and adjusted if necessary to establish...
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto middle-schooler captures national honor

Sarah Duncan, 13, a Lecanto Middle School student recently competed and won the 2022 America’s Majestic Miss National Preteen contest representing Florida. For the win, she was awarded a scholarship, lots of prizes and gift certificates and several trips for competing in gown, majestic wear, casual wear, speech and interview.
LECANTO, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Lecanto, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Lecanto, FL
Education
Citrus County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County, FL
Education
villages-news.com

Another ‘white road’ through historic Royal

We are a community of “Royal People”, thriving on the land passed down to us from our Freedmen Ancestors. In 1964, the I-75 corridor split our community in half. Prior to I-75, Royal was a close-knit community with cool, sandy, and canopy roads. School children safely walked from the east and west sides of the community to school in the middle of the community.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Preserving Fort Cross and the History of Brooksville

Established on December 2, 1838, Fort Cross operated until the end of the Second Seminole War in 1842. Historians say the site is located on a plot of land owned by the Graddy family on Wiscon Road near Bravera Health Brooksville. The fort was discovered and largely excavated by a collector and historian named Glenn Nickens in the 1990’s. It is believed to have resided on the property on the south side of a small pond and the southeast side of the intersection of two military roads.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three Ocala churches joined together to host a fun community event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three churches the Joy Lutheran Church, Iglesia De Dios Cristo La Roca, and The Way Independent Christian Church came together for fun, games, and food in Ocala, at the Olde Fashioned day Picnic. The churches are right down the street from each other off Highway 200...
OCALA, FL
#School Principal
sltablet.com

People’s Choice Challenge Returns to Village (August 6)

That’s right! The People’s Choice Dessert and Summer Drinks Challenge is happening on Saturday, August 6th from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Clermont’s Historic Village. Once again local vendors will be on hand to share their wonderful desserts and drinks with the whole family. After you have had a chance to sample all the delicious treats, you will get to vote for your favorite dessert and for your favorite drink.
CLERMONT, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Health Dept monitoring Monkey Pox outbreak

Pasco County, Fla - The West Central Florida County Health Departments are responding to and monitoring the monkeypox outbreak. There are cases of monkeypox in at least 43 states and Washington DC. To date, there have been no monkeypox-related deaths outside of endemic countries. The risk of monkeypox to the...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Check out this huge waterspout spotted in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A large waterspout over Lake Weir in Marion county was spotted Friday evening. This video was captured by Nina Ingram while out jet skiing when the funnel cloud developed. “We were out jet skiing and it started to get really dark and lighting so we...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Education
Education
Politics
Politics
villages-news.com

Amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages

I’m not looking for any snide remarks, just some simple HONEST answer or answers. Got our NSU bill the other day and our Amenity Fee has once again been raised, this time to $177/ mo. When we moved here it was, I believe, $145/mo. It appears this is now going to be a regular increase every July. When we came there was nothing south of 466A. Now, I would conservatively guess, there are probably another 10-15 thousand houses south of 466A not to mention all those north of 466A. That’s a lot of money collected every month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Opponents of Florida Turnpike extension to protest at Sumter Commission meeting

Opponents of the planned Florida Turnpike extension will protest next week at the Sumter Commission meeting in The Villages. No Build activists will gather prior to Tuesday’s Sumter Commission meeting “to send a clear, loud message to the Sumter County commissioners that it is time for them to follow in the footsteps of the Levy Board of County Commissioners, Citrus Board of County Commissioners, Dunnellon City Council, Inverness City Council, Inglis Town Commission, and Yankeetown Council and pass a No Build resolution of their own,” according to the Sierra Club of Florida which has been organizing opponents against the turnpike extension effort.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Stop the Northern Turnpike Extension

Do you enjoy fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, paddling through quiet waters and observing wildlife? Do you like clean water to drink? Do you like your home? Do you like to stop into cute little towns to sample the local culture and industry while you drive through Florida? I sure do!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

SILVER ALERT – Joan Kaloustian

UPDATE #2 – 07-21-22 Joan Kaloustian is still missing. It is still believed that Mrs. Kaloustian may be operating her white 2012 Dodge Grand. Caravan, bearing Florida handicapped tag/JX37U. The last time family members had contact with Mrs. Kaloustian was on 07-17-2022 at. approximately 8 p.m., when they spoke...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA!

Hailing from the upper northeastern part of our country, Barry and Lisa Trudeau had dreamed of moving to Ocala for years. After vacationing in Florida, it became their goal to retire here. Circumstances took them on a winding road to get to Marion County, but it ended up being sooner than they thought.
OCALA, FL

