Citrus County School District to host summer career fair

I’m not looking for any snide remarks, just some simple HONEST answer or answers. Got our NSU bill the other day and our Amenity Fee has once again been raised, this time to $177/ mo. When we moved here it was, I believe, $145/mo. It appears this is now going to be a regular increase every July. When we came there was nothing south of 466A. Now, I would conservatively guess, there are probably another 10-15 thousand houses south of 466A not to mention all those north of 466A. That’s a lot of money collected every month.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO