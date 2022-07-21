ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden has ‘mild symptoms’ after positive COVID test, White House says

By Dylan Abad
 6 days ago

(WFLA) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, according to a release from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Officials said the president is experiencing “very mild symptoms” but will isolate at the White House and carry out all of his duties fully during that time.

Why it feels like practically everyone has COVID right now

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated. He received two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30.

Biden is far from the first world leader — and not the first U.S. president — to get the coronavirus, which has infected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and more than a dozen other leaders and high-ranking officials globally.

The president has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone as of Thursday morning and will continue to participate in planned meetings at the White House via phone and Zoom.

The White House said it will provide daily updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday when he had a negative test result, the White House added.

All travel scheduled for President Biden has been cancelled for at least the next five days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related
Biden speaks from Rose Garden after finishing isolation

President Joe Biden on Wednesday emerged from five days of isolation after contracting the coronavirus, telling Americans that “COVID isn't gone” but saying serious illness can be avoided with vaccines, booster shots and treatments.
