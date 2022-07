Ezekiel Elliott is not concerned about his future with the Dallas Cowboys despite rumors swirling that the 2022 campaign could be his last in the Big D. "I think it is a big season, but I think you can't look too far down the road. I think if I focus on every day, if I focus on having a good day of camp, if I focus on taking it week by week, I think everything will handle itself. And I don't think there's really a reason to look that far down the road. I think if I handle my business every day, then I'll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season."

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO