500+ mile Empire State Ride ready to roll

Bikes and tents during the Empire State Ride in Spencerport, NY, 2021 Photo credit Jim Stelianou, WBEN

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) "We're starting out on Staten Island on Saturday morning," said Empire State Ride Founder Terry Bourgeois on WBEN. "We'll take the ferry and head up along the Hudson to Albany and then all the way over to Niagara Falls on Saturday, July 30."

The week-long, annual cycling adventure, now in its seventh year, raises money to fund research and clinical trials for cancer research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

"We have about 200 riders doing the full 7-day ride. Every night we have tents

set up, and catered food the whole way, so it's like a mini city getting set up

and breaking it down every day. It's an amazing sight," added Bourgeois.

Photo credit Empire State Ride

The participants are riding about 80 miles a day, with rest stops along the way.

People of all abilities take part. Some of the riders are cancer survivors. Others are going through cancer treatment. Riders are as young as 18. Some are in their 70's.

"We arrive as strangers and end as family. There are lifelong relationships

that are formed here. It's really life changing," said Bourgeois. About half of the group are repeat riders.

PHOTO GALLERY of Empire State Ride

With a heat wave taking aim at the East Coast, are special precautions being taken for the riders? "We have extra water stops and we have people all along the route making sure our riders are OK. There is a full support team following the riders including bike mechanics with extra tubes, tires and tools.

WBEN Producer Jim Stelianou (pictured below with founder Terry Bourgeois) is doing the Empire State Ride for the second straight year. We will be following his progress all week. You can also follow the Empire State Ride on Facebook for updates.

Photo credit Jim Stelianou, WBEN

To get involved in the ride or to make a donation, click HERE. So far, more than 1.2 million dollars has been raised for cancer research and clinical trials at Roswell Park. The goal is $1.5 million dollars. "We're all in this together and here for one reason, for cancer research," said Bourgeois.

On Saturday, July 30th Empire State riders will cross the finish line on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY. The public is encouraged to be there between 2pm-6pm. There will be food trucks, live music and more.