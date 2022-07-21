ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards sought in Cabell County

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects accused of using stolen credit cards.

Deputies say the cards are allegedly stolen from the Grayson, Kentucky area and have been used at multiple locations between Kenova and Barboursville.

‘Hang up’: Scammer posing as Cabell County deputy

The sheriff’s office says they are searching for a suspect vehicle described as a black Cadillac.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438LDk_0gnhEv0200
    The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects accused of using stolen credit cards. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1QE8_0gnhEv0200
    The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects accused of using stolen credit cards. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W41Lu_0gnhEv0200
    The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects accused of using stolen credit cards. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-634-4672.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

