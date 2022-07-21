Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards sought in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects accused of using stolen credit cards.

Deputies say the cards are allegedly stolen from the Grayson, Kentucky area and have been used at multiple locations between Kenova and Barboursville.

The sheriff’s office says they are searching for a suspect vehicle described as a black Cadillac.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects accused of using stolen credit cards. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-634-4672.

