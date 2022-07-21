Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards sought in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects accused of using stolen credit cards.
Deputies say the cards are allegedly stolen from the Grayson, Kentucky area and have been used at multiple locations between Kenova and Barboursville.‘Hang up’: Scammer posing as Cabell County deputy
The sheriff’s office says they are searching for a suspect vehicle described as a black Cadillac.
Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-634-4672.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0